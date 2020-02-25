Kenny Omega talks about people who called him overrated since he arrived at AEW, facing The Young Bucks in the next PPV

%MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c811% %MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c812%

Kenny Omega is considered by many people as the best fighter on the planet.

%MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c813% %MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c814%

Winnipeg, 36, took the world stage by producing three instant classics with Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro Wrestling with the culmination in Dominion in June 2018, when he captured the IWGP heavyweight championship.

%MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c815% %MINIFYHTMLce47d9719f43bb992b998887af8c01c816%

After losing the belt to Hiroshi Tanahashi in January 2019, Omega signed with the newcomer All Elite Wrestling not only to fight, but also as the Executive Vice President of the organization along with his close friends, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Cody Rhodes.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

To date, Omega has led two of AEW's first three pay-per-event events, against Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, respectively.

On Saturday's Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Omega and his teammate "Hangman,quot; Adam Page defend their belts against The Young Bucks.

Before the long-awaited game, Omega sits down with Sporting News to watch the fight this weekend, his response to criticism of not being the fighter he was before joining AEW and more.

(Editor's note: this interview was edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: The action figures shown during the "Dynamite,quot; last week looked fantastic. What was your initial reaction when yours was presented?

Kenny Omega: It is one thing to listen to the news, but then to see them in front of your face with all the points of articulation and how many details were put to them … my curly hair was exactly as it is now. The fighter's physicists are exactly as they should be. Our physicists on our list are all different. Even my costume, the color scheme is correct. The detail is correct. Little things like that make these a great help for fans. It certainly helped me a lot. I was amazed.

SN: How proud of you of Adam's growth? Because you see when Adam faced Jericho for the inaugural AEW title in Chicago on "All Out,quot; in August, fans were more interested in Chris than in Adam. It seems that since he has been with you and starting with you, he has really evolved more now, and it could be said to be one of the most popular acts in the whole program.

KO: Absolutely. I am really proud of the fact that he has found something that works for him as someone with whom fans can sympathize. But you know, it's all in moderation. And we can't let the reins fly and be a victim of their own devices, so to speak. So "Hangman,quot; Page is great as the casual beer drinker, but we must make sure it stays that way: a very casual and responsible beer drinker.

SN: They ask me a lot, and I don't know how long you are on social media, but they all say: & # 39; When will we see The Best Bout Machine? When are we going to see the guy we saw in New Japan and around the world? What do you think of that review about & # 39; Where is The Best Bout Machine? Where is the? Is it overrated? I just saw "Dynamite," and you offered one of the best performances I've seen in 2020, and I was in the realm of the tag team.

KO: (Laughs for a second) It's fun because I feel that when people … could compare it to when your favorite player might be changed to another team. When your favorite player is changed to another team, and at the beginning he is not the top scorer or leads the assists or plays as he used to play as he did for the local team, his team, it is easy to criticize them and say that you made a big mistake, and you'll never be the same guy again and that everything is downhill.

Because I decided to take a different path in my career, because I am not making these long and long 45 (minute) games at one hour in the singles competition, it does not mean that I am not the same guy. It's not about playing my own horn, but it's as if I am now helping to run a company that has live television every Wednesday. I am part of a very successful label team with "Hangman,quot; Adam Page, a guy with whom I have a lot of chemistry, and I exist within a division of types that are among the best label teams in all of the planet and show that It needs more than just having a good singles match to be called the best in the world.

You have to be a good team fighter. You have to be a good six-man team fighter. You have to be good at your cheat games. You have to be able to attract the wrestling fan. So, I'm not only proud to be sure, Kenny Omega's "The Best Bout Machine,quot; version of wrestling matches the 60-minute classics with (Kazuchika) Okada (in New Japan Pro Wrestling). I am as proud of that as I am with my mixed tag team with Riho (former AEW female champion) as a tag team partner. I'm as proud of those games as I am of the lights off with Jon Moxley.

In a way, this is all me at my creative peak. I mean, I'm talking about my story with Kota Ibushi. I don't know if you call it Kenny Omega "The best combat machine,quot; or not. But for me, that's something different. It is these layers of these things that make what I believe to be the best in the world, not just a guy who has the same type of partner over and over again. Because I don't have the same game over and over again, doesn't that make me so good?

It just makes me something different. I am trying to round. I am trying to fill the gaps around the edges and make myself a complete package throughout the professional fight. That even goes beyond what I do in the ring, but really also behind the scenes. There is a commercial aspect: balance all that and still try to check these boxes. Now, I even have a belt in AAA (promotion based in Mexico). I went to a country where I never thought I could act and won the "Match of the Year,quot;. I went back to my first promotion in DDT and entered Soloreal Goku when they couldn't make high numbers there and they made a good number. These are all the things I can hang my hat on, and I am very, very proud of it. My critics will say that I haven't done anything, and that's fine. You can say it, but the truth is far from that.

SN: How long are you waiting to join Adam and defend your titles in AEW Revolution on Saturday against your great friends, The Young Bucks? It's a great game, and everyone is eager to do it.

KO: Wrestling is a performance as much as it is a sport. And for us, especially, we have all come together to take a stand against the fight that we no longer enjoy on television. Actually, it is physically painful and emotionally painful when we have to take that vision we have for which we are working together, and we have to turn it against each other.

It's much more emotional for me to fight with The Young Bucks than any other tag team by far. I hoped it was an emotional encounter for me, especially because I am an emotional boy. The talent speaks for itself. I know it will be a great match. But as much physical damage as it can cause to my body, I know it will also cause a lot of emotional damage.