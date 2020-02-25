Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd sued for their Black Panther song "Pray For Me,quot;

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd are the next couple of artists who have been accused of plagiarizing a song by a lesser-known artist, a new Page Six report revealed.

Music fans know that reports of copyright lawsuits have been in the media more than usual lately, including several against Ed Sheeran and one against Katy Perry, which he later lost. According to reports, Kendrick and Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, have been accused of lifting a part of the song, "Sunrise," by the rock band, Yeasayer.

The court documents filed Monday indicate that the band in the lawsuit believes that Kendrick and The Weeknd raised a "choral performance,quot; of "Sunrise,quot; for their song that appeared in the hit movie, Black Panther. The documents indicate that part of the choir was used as the "material and substantial part,quot; of his 2018 song, "Pray For Me."

The lawsuit states that both parties, Lamar and The Weeknd, changed the song just a little to hide the fact that it was copied and then proceeded to use it eight times in their song. Yeasayer, which broke up in December 2019, is asking for damages.

In addition, they requested a court order to thwart all future sales and licenses of the track. As noted above, this would not be the first time a lawsuit has been filed for copyright in recent years, even when Katy Perry lost her copyright battle for the song "Dark Horse."

According to a Time report, the lawsuit was first announced against Perry in 2014. The plaintiffs in the case argued that the interpreter used her song, "Joyful Noise," for her song "Dark Horse."

Chike Ojukwu, the producer, and rappers Lecrae Moore, Emanuel Lambert and Marcus Gray, filed a lawsuit against Katy Perry and much of his team, including Lukasz Gottwald, also known as Dr. Luke.

Ad

In addition, Perry had been called for allegedly copying the song, "Brave," by Sara Bareilles. It was supposedly used for Katy's single, "Roar."



Post views:

0 0