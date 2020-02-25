Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd beaten with a lawsuit for copyright infringement by Yeasayer

%MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b11% %MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b12%

WENN / Instagram / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

The New York-based rock band claims that the 2018 collaborative song of hip-hop stars for the soundtrack of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; He raised part of the song from his 2007 song & # 39; Sunrise & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Rockers Yeasayer they are taking rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer Weekend in court for accusations of copyright infringement regarding his hit song "Pray for Me."

Hip-hop stars collaborated on the 2018 melody for the "Black Panther"The film's soundtrack, but Yeasayer claims that the couple withdrew part of the song from their song" Sunrise "in 2007, and did not give them credit.

%MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b13% %MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b14%

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the New York-based bandmates allege that they had recorded a "distinctive choral performance" for "Sunrise," described as presenting "male voices singing in their highest records, with lively vibrato and pulsating ".

%MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b15% %MINIFYHTML44193a83b17bb88e5f9a498feb82bb5b16%

They have accused Lamar and the Weeknd of stealing the segment and modifying it slightly with the "intention of hiding the infraction," and using it up to eight different times throughout "Pray for Me."

<br />

Yeasayer insists that the part is "immediately recognizable" as his job, and now they are demanding all the proceeds from the sales of the single, as well as damages and a court order that blocks sales and transmission.

<br />

Lamar and The Weeknd have not yet responded to the accusations.