Kelly Clarkson will present the Billboard Music Awards 2020

And the host of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 is …

ME! News can reveal exclusively Kelly ClarksonHe will return as host of the Billboard 2020 for the third time in a row. In a statement, the Voice The coach shared: "I am delighted to be back with my Billboard family. I love being part of an event that celebrates our best artists and entertains our fans. It's a night of music you won't want to miss!"

In fact, the show should not be missed, as it promises to be a night of great fun and, obviously, a ton of performances by top-level musicians, including those of the hostess with the most est.

This year's event will take place in Weds. April 29 at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, the same place he saw the Jonas brothers, Paula Abdul, Taylor SwiftAnd more stars.