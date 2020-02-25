Kelly Clarkson will present the Billboard Music Awards 2020

Art Streiber / NBC
And the host of the Billboard Music Awards 2020 is …
ME! News can reveal exclusively Kelly ClarksonHe will return as host of the Billboard 2020 for the third time in a row. In a statement, the Voice The coach shared: "I am delighted to be back with my Billboard family. I love being part of an event that celebrates our best artists and entertains our fans. It's a night of music you won't want to miss!"
In fact, the show should not be missed, as it promises to be a night of great fun and, obviously, a ton of performances by top-level musicians, including those of the hostess with the most est.
This year's event will take place in Weds. April 29 at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, the same place he saw the Jonas brothers, Paula Abdul, Taylor SwiftAnd more stars.
While it will be hard to beat last year's fantastic general show, Kelly will probably have more fun this time. Last year, the host managed to spend the entire night without revealing once he suffered from appendicitis. People only found out about his illness the next morning, when Kelly went to Twitter to tell the night and hurriedly removed the appendix. "I will not lie," the American GoneThe shared student. "I may have cried or not cried after the show because of the pain. BUT thanks to all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai. I flew home directly after the event, I nailed the surgery early this morning and I feel amazing now! Appendix . "
Cross finger that your improved health will mean more incredible performances and moments.
(NBC and E! They are members of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.