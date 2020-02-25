Katy Perry promises to reveal new music during the presentation of the Cricket World Cup

%MINIFYHTML743da4a14f9da06e532e0fb57816a2a611% %MINIFYHTML743da4a14f9da06e532e0fb57816a2a612%

The creator of hits & # 39; Dark Horse & # 39; It has been scheduled to perform two songs in the final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in Melbourne and to lead a concert one hour after the trophy presentations.

Katy Perry He will perform new music as he goes on stage at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup final in Melbourne, Australia, next month (March 8).

The heads of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced that the creator of hits "Dark Horse" will play two songs during the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with capacity for 100,000 people and, after the trophy presentations, will return for an hour then concert with his full band.

Speaking on Australia's "The Kyle And Jackie O Show" on Monday, February 24, the 35-year-old pop star promised a show to remember for her "amazing" Down Under fans.

"I have some surprises to come," Katy joked after being asked, "When are we going to get new music from you?"

"Australia has been one of the most incredible and most supportive places in the world for me and my music," continued the singer. "You have always been receiving my music and appearing, so if I bring something extra to Australia, it is because you deserve it."

The "Firework" star announced that she was prepared to perform at the event after a star mural was revealed, representing her in front of the Australian cricket champion. Ellyse perry, celebrating the "most famous Perrys in the world", earlier this month.