Kate Middleton dazzles with shiny heels for the date with William

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Dear Kate MiddletonThose shoes are amazing!
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge drew attention with a pair of Jimmy Choo silver sequin shoes while attending a charity performance of the musical. Dear Evan Hansen. joined by Prince William For a real date night, the mother of three looked absolutely elegant as she headed to the Noël Coward Theater in London, combining her eye-catching footwear with a midi black tweed dress from Eponine London. Like her heels, the dress featured a shiny element with its ornate silver buttons.
Staying on the subject with her shiny shoes, Kate complemented the look with a matching metal clutch and a pair of dazzling spider earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana. And, of course, the famous sapphire engagement ring of his late mother-in-law also appeared.
As for her glamor, Kate used her characteristic brown locks in perfect waves and opted for an aspect of natural beauty, joining everything with a bare lipstick bar and a beautiful black cat eye.
The special presentation of the successful Broadway play was organized by the Royal Foundation, which is the organization that represents the charities that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support.
With their next tour just a few days away, the couple will embark on a three-day trip to Ireland, where they will join the royal family for Commonwealth Day festivities. Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They are also scheduled to make an appearance.
This will mark one of the last royal exits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they announced that they will begin their transition of independence from the royal family at the end of March. Once officially established in their new role, the couple can no longer use their self-anointed "Sussex Royal,quot; label, which was revealed Friday in a statement issued by the new parents. It's unclear what will happen with the name of your Instagram account, SussexRoyal, after the ban goes into effect.
"While the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new nonprofit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word Royal, therefore, it was agreed that their organization nonprofit, when announced this spring, will not be called Sussex Royal Foundation, "said the statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after the spring of 2020."
