Kate Middleton dazzles with shiny heels for the date with William

Dear Kate MiddletonThose shoes are amazing!

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge drew attention with a pair of Jimmy Choo silver sequin shoes while attending a charity performance of the musical. Dear Evan Hansen. joined by Prince William For a real date night, the mother of three looked absolutely elegant as she headed to the Noël Coward Theater in London, combining her eye-catching footwear with a midi black tweed dress from Eponine London. Like her heels, the dress featured a shiny element with its ornate silver buttons.

Staying on the subject with her shiny shoes, Kate complemented the look with a matching metal clutch and a pair of dazzling spider earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana. And, of course, the famous sapphire engagement ring of his late mother-in-law also appeared.

As for her glamor, Kate used her characteristic brown locks in perfect waves and opted for an aspect of natural beauty, joining everything with a bare lipstick bar and a beautiful black cat eye.