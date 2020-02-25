Karl Dorrell, Rick George, CU Buffs gathered by fate, phone call

%MINIFYHTMLb36ef726b8ee2181c6da90fd896fe08911% %MINIFYHTMLb36ef726b8ee2181c6da90fd896fe08912%

BOULDER – Rick George has received the usual violent reaction from skeptics, dissidents, disappointed, NeverKarls. On the other hand, he heard the same song and dance about 14 months ago.

"What I would say is:" Trust me, "said George, athletic director of CU, on Monday after a press conference at which Karl Dorrell was formally introduced as the 27th full-time coach in Buffs history.

“You know, when we hired Mel Tucker, there were a lot of people who had the same reaction:‘ Who is this guy? He is a defensive coordinator, he has never been a head coach. "I understand … It's something like what Karl said:" You know when you know. "

Apparently they knew last Friday. It was then that George, associate athletic director Lance Carl and the new Buffs coach met in the new home that the Dorrell family had built in Lafayette as their retirement home forever, regardless of where the patriarch's football winds blew. the family.

Dorrell, 56, had lived in the eastern city of Boulder County during his positions on the staff of former CU coaches Bill McCartney (1992-93) and Rick Neuheisel (1995-98). Dorrell's two children and his wife Kim, Chandler and Lauren, were born near Louisville.

Brainstorming to contact Dorrell, who had recently been promoted to assistant coach of the Miami Dolphins, hit George and Carl on Thursday. When they called, Dorrell informed them, by coincidence, that he was flying to Boulder County for a brief period that night before heading to Indianapolis for the NFL exploration harvester.

For George, it felt like pure kismet. A signal.

"When I left (home)," George said of his Friday interview, "I knew he was going to be our next football head coach."

Dorrell will also be the highest paid soccer coach in Buffs history. Dorrell received a five-year contract worth $ 18 million that requires a salary of $ 3.2 million in 2020 with increases of $ 200,000 annually.

His predecessor, Tucker, who left CU on February 11 to replace Mark Dantonio in Michigan State, planned to earn $ 2.675 million with the Buffs in 2020. The former CU coach received a six-year contract from the Spartans he will get a Salary of $ 5.5 million in year 1.

"I wanted that stability for our soccer team," George explained after the press conference. “And I wanted that integrity and character that (Dorrell) shows. And I wanted that calm, confidence (bearing). You know, he is not going to be this flashy guy. That is not who he is. But he is very confident in his ability to develop and meet the players. "

Since Dorrell is the third CU football coach in a span of only 15 months, those players are the ones who need the most convincing and reassuring at this time.

To that end, Dorrell had Buffs seniors at his home in Lafayette on Sunday night to meet him and talk about the store. The new coach addressed the entire team early Monday and is planning individual meetings with individual players for the rest of this week.

"They think we can win now," Dorrell said of his list. "Guess what? Let's go for it now."

The Buffs are providing Dorrell with his first job as head coach since December 2007, when he was fired after five seasons and a 35-27 record at UCLA. The California native spent most of the last decade as an assistant coach in the NFL, except for a period of one year as an offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2014. The Commodores that season won only three games and scored an average of 17.2 points per game. .

"I know I'm here for a reason," Dorrell said. "I have accepted the challenge of bringing (the program) to greatness."

Buffs' new coach said he plans to interview the current CU staff, including interim coach Darrin Chiaverini, one of his former receivers, throughout the week, and that the process to hire his staff "could change,quot; the schedule for Spring practices, which are scheduled to open on March 16.

George said after the press conference that he hopes that Chiaverini, who interviewed for the vacancy of CU head coach, will remain in the new staff, but that the decision will depend on Dorrell.

"I hope this is my last job," said George. "And maybe it's his last job and let's go out together."