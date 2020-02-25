Juul is reportedly looking at an electronic cigarette that blocks underage users – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Reportedly, electronic cigarette giant Juul is looking to launch a new vaporizer in the US. UU. That will only be unlocked for users 21 years or older.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Juul plans to present the new version of its product to the FDA in May or in a complementary application later this year.

The San Francisco-based company launched similar vaporizers in Canada and the United Kingdom. Users had to log in to an application and confirm that they are of legal age by sending a government ID. Through the application, users were able to lock and unlock the product.

The report comes when Juul faces increased scrutiny by regulators and multiple lawsuits amid the sharp increase in vaping among teenagers. Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Attorney General became the last government official to file a lawsuit against the company, alleging that Juul had as an explicit objective the teenagers.

Last month, a study by the Truth Initiative, a tobacco advocacy group, found that the percentage of teenagers and young adults ages 15 to 34 who have used Juul more than doubled between 2018 and 2019.