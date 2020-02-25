Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges of hate crime

Imperial actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to the new charges that accuse him of organizing an attack on himself last year in Chicago.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct. Following the false procedures of last year, a special prosecutor was brought in to review the charges that were dropped against the star.

After reviewing all the evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb announced the new charges earlier this month.

On the night of the attack, Smollett claimed that Trump's white supporters attacked him, but after investing, he was charged with 16 charges of disorderly conduct before the charges against him were abruptly dropped.

The city of Chicago sued him for the extra time, which the star refuses to pay.

"He is obviously frustrated to be dragged through this process again," his lawyer Tina Glandian told reporters after the hearing. "He's strong, he's tough, he'll get over this, but he's frustrated."

Smollett is out with a $ 20,000 bonus. You must return to court on March 18.