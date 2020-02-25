Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges of hate crime

Bradley Lamb
Imperial actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to the new charges that accuse him of organizing an attack on himself last year in Chicago.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct. Following the false procedures of last year, a special prosecutor was brought in to review the charges that were dropped against the star.

After reviewing all the evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb announced the new charges earlier this month.

