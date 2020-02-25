Joseph Floyd runs the Boston Marathon for the 25th time

%MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e11% %MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e12%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

%MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e13% %MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e14%

Name: Joseph Floyd

58 years old

From: Boston, Massachusetts

Joseph Floyd will run the Boston Marathon for the 25th time in April. —Joseph Floyd

%MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e15% %MINIFYHTML5c67e4ebb6da630ad6c3118125d6394e16%

Why am I running Boston? Topping the list, the Boston Marathon is the world's leading racing event. As significant, the Boston Marathon has been an important part of my life for five decades, and this April will be my 25th Boston Marathon race.

I started running at age 13 in Revere (over 45 years ago!), And I haven't stopped running since then. The impact of being a teenage runner in Boston during the 70's "career boom,quot;, combined with having the Boston Marathon in our city, created a lifelong passion for running, for our marathon and for everything what it represents for Boston.

The Boston Marathon is also a family affair. My wife Janet is a veteran of the Boston Marathon, as are our two adult children, Bill and Sarah. Also, two of my brothers, Larry and Bob, have run the Boston marathon.

In addition to my link to the Boston Marathon, I became a member of the Boston Athletic Association in 2015. Needless to say, I am a B.A.A. Member is an incredible honor, especially when you recognize how valuable the B.A.A. It is for our local community through the Official Boston Marathon Charity Program and all youth programs and welfare initiatives of B.A.A.

Being able to run my 25th Boston Marathon is a privilege and an experience I can't wait to achieve next April. Take that right on Hereford and left on Boylston, listen to the sounds of the crowds and with the sight of the finish line just at the end of the street, it will be an incredibly special moment. Thanks for asking why I'm running the Boston Marathon!

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.