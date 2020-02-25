Joseline Hernandez reacts to Mimi Faust remaking her infamous attack scene Stevie J

%MINIFYHTMLe922f6d4c5715e4a09a3ea6d5d18b46811% %MINIFYHTMLe922f6d4c5715e4a09a3ea6d5d18b46812%

VH1

The reality show star gives a petty response after Mimi and Reggie take social media to share a video of them hilariously recreating the scene that is from the first season of & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39 ;.

Up News Info

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Fans can remember the infamous season 1 scene when Joseline Hernandez attacked Stevie J during your therapy session with baby mama Mimi Faust. Even if you don't remember, Mimi is here to remind everyone while hilariously recreating the scene with Reggie Monday, February 24.

In that video, Reggie acted as Joseline while placing a large dog stuffed animal instead of Stevie. Apparently, the video caught Joseline's attention, who then responded through a comment below the publication of The Shade Room with the clip.

"Can they both remake the shower bar scene? Will they die to see it?"Love and Hip Hop: Miami"commented the star. He meant when Mimi and NikkoScandalous sex tape in which they were having hot sex in their shower bar.

<br />

Joseline further doubled his clapback in a post on Instagram Stories. "When savers don't get money, they just make antics. But we saw the fools tape after tape. Goodbye," he wrote.

<br />

The original scene took place in 2012 after Stevie insisted that her then companion Joseline be present during her counseling session. At one point, Stevie could be seen disrespecting Mimi by wiping the sweat from Joseline's nose, which caused a dispute between Joseline and Mimi.

"I'm living with him, Joseline," Mimi shouted, to which Joseline replied: "Do you live together?" Mimi then said: "Yes, I'm at home," and in an instant Joseline began attacking Stevie J. Mimi, meanwhile, he didn't bother in the middle of the fight.

Despite the chaos, Joseline apologized to Stevie for her aggressive behavior. "I love you, sorry for putting my little legs on you. Hahaha, I love you daddy!" she said.