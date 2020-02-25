Joseline Hernandez is not here for Mimi Faust to do an iconic scene of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: ATL & # 39 ;!

Black history month has been a wild and emotional journey, and Mimi Faust has come out laughing, Chile! While his time in "Love & Hip Hop: ATL,quot; has been full of drama, he has definitely given us some of the funniest moments in the history of reality television.

In the first seasons of the show, Mimi was constantly at war with her baby dad Stevie J and his wife Joseline Hernández. And although they seemed to be a big happy family lately, the Puerto Rican princess is not here for Mimi's latest jokes.

Mimi has partnered with Instagram sensations Reggie Ray, who is known for her punctual reenactments of reality show moments! He has depicted scenes from all black reality television franchises at this time and this time, he recruited Mimi to bring us all the way back.

This scene was for the books, since Joseline, Stevie and Mimi talked about the nature of Stevie's relationship with Mimi. Clearly, Joseline wasn't happy that Mimi was still involved with her baby daddy, and things got physical.

And although Reggie and Mimi's new video seems to be to laugh, Joseline doesn't find it fun. It even reminds the world of a "hilarious,quot; moment of Mimi.

Joseline entered The Shade Room with his little boots tied and said: “Can they both remake the shower bar scene? Will he die to see it ??? By favoreeeeee ”

And she didn't stop there! The Puerto Rican princess took her Instagram story with a message, apparently directed towards Mimi.

"When savers don't get money, they just make antics." But we saw conical nonsense after the tape. Boy, bye.

Do. Do you think the drama is worth it, Roomies? Or was Mimi having fun? Let us know in the comments! METER