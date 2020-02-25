Jordyn Woods might be receiving good news from Kylie Jenner after she did this for Tristan Thompson: will everything be good with Khloe Kardashian?

This could be good news for Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The latest report of Hollywood life He claims that Kylie found in his heart that he would finally forgive Tristan Thompson, who was involved in an epic cheating / kissing scandal with Jordyn.

Kylie is now focusing on supporting her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who shares a daughter with Tristan. A fountain close to the keeping up with the Kardashians Star told the post: “Kylie had moved as much as she could from the Tristan and Jordyn incident last year, and also sees how Khloe has done it. Kylie just wants Khloe to find happiness and love, and if that means Tristan, she will support her … If Tristan makes Khloé happy, that's why. "

The source added: "Kylie has been a very loving and forgiving person, very mature for her age, empathetic and kind … one of the softest and most reserved people who doesn't really hold a grudge."

Jordyn has talked about the scandal and said she apologized to Khloe.

She confessed: "I was honest about being there, but I wasn't honest about the actions that took place. I knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like," Don't let me throw more fuel into the fire. "I know I was trying to protect the Khloe's heart. She doesn't deserve this either … It's not fair that she has to deal with this either. The last thing she wanted to do was be that person. I'm not a house shredder, "he said," I would never try to hurt the someone's house, especially someone I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone's man … I really hurt a lot more people by not telling the truth … "

She added: “I talked a little with her. I let him know that I am willing to do whatever is necessary for his peace of mind, not because of my image, not because of my career, because that is something in itself. This is now, for your peace of mind, so you know there was no malicious intention. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is, and I need the people involved to know the truth … I apologized as much as I could by phone, by text message … I offered everything I could. I am willing to take full responsibility. I don't ask people to please you, I don't ask you to forgive me overnight, I just ask you to listen to me and feel me. "





