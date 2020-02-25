Jojo reveals that she was restricted to 500 calories per day as a child star

Broadimage / Shutterstock
Jojo embodies resilience in every way.
In a new revealing interview with Uproxx, the 29-year-old singer exposes the extremes she once arrived to appease her old record label. At just 13 years old, Jojo made history as the youngest solo artist to achieve success number 1 with "Leave (Get Out)", but what would happen next would threaten to ruin his career, and even his life, forever.
After being courted by the founder of Blackground Records Barry Hankerson, who was AaliyahJojo's uncle and his mother agreed to sign their first contract. "That label started for her because she was so young that no one would sign it," she recalled, "but upon learning how she had made Aaliyah the icon she was, we were obviously really interested in that."
"My label bought a car for my mother, she got us an apartment and I had my own room for the first time," Jojo explained about those early days. "They felt like a family to us, and I think that is what my mother and I were really yearning for in the background. We both came from very unstable family situations and really appealed to that within us: that we were creating something that was going to last forever. "
However, the feeling of sweet success quickly soured, as the record label refused to release Jojo's new music while she began to pursue other efforts in film and television. Jojo finally decided to fire her mother as her manager, because as she described, "… she became very, very unhealthy for her. I was really worried that she would only kill her if she continued. That was the hardest thing of all my life until that moment. "
Calling the battle with his record label "incredibly annoying," Jojo said he blamed his appearance for the punishment of the label.
"When I was 18, I remember sitting in the Blackground office and the president of the label said:" We just want you to look as healthy as possible. "And I thought:" Actually, I am the image of health. I look like a healthy girl who eats and is active. I don't think it's about my health. I think you want me to be really thin. "He says," No, I wouldn't say that, "he shared.
"I ended up working with a nutritionist who had me on a 500-calorie diet a day. I was taking these injections that have no appetite. I thought: & # 39; Let me see how thin I could use because maybe then they will release an album. I'm so nasty that nobody wants to see me in the video and they can't even look at me. " That's really what I thought. "
When that didn't ease his worries, Jojo turned to drugs and alcohol as a way to feel "pretty,quot; and "dignified."
"There were definitely nights when I left the clubs and passed out. I was completely reckless, I didn't care. I needed to be buzzed to feel good. I went to the edge, stood on tiptoe on the edge and then back. I should be dead. "said the artist.
With his career in a stalemate and his own father (who died in 2015) also fighting addiction, Jojo decided to take legal action against the record label in an attempt to get out of his contract. They settled in 2009, and as Jojo described: "I didn't receive any money. I didn't receive any damage or anything like that. I just walked away to sign another record deal. I thought: & # 39; Come on.! & # 39; I I was free. "
Jojo re-recorded his first two albums and singles owned by Blackground, released his own record label through a partnership with Warner Records and is preparing to release his next album, Good to know, this spring.
In Jojo's own words, "This trip has been to learn to love myself. I feel really lucky, really grateful for the longevity I have and for the resistance I have. But I work on it every day." I want to create a life. for me and I want to create a legacy. "