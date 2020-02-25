Jojo reveals that she was restricted to 500 calories per day as a child star

Jojo embodies resilience in every way.

%MINIFYHTML0a26d516eac02a15810e326b9ab988be11% %MINIFYHTML0a26d516eac02a15810e326b9ab988be12%

In a new revealing interview with Uproxx, the 29-year-old singer exposes the extremes she once arrived to appease her old record label. At just 13 years old, Jojo made history as the youngest solo artist to achieve success number 1 with "Leave (Get Out)", but what would happen next would threaten to ruin his career, and even his life, forever.

After being courted by the founder of Blackground Records Barry Hankerson, who was AaliyahJojo's uncle and his mother agreed to sign their first contract. "That label started for her because she was so young that no one would sign it," she recalled, "but upon learning how she had made Aaliyah the icon she was, we were obviously really interested in that."

"My label bought a car for my mother, she got us an apartment and I had my own room for the first time," Jojo explained about those early days. "They felt like a family to us, and I think that is what my mother and I were really yearning for in the background. We both came from very unstable family situations and really appealed to that within us: that we were creating something that was going to last forever. "