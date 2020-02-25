JoJo recounts the 500-calorie diet to convince the label to release the album

#Roomies, singer JoJo has returned and shares very sincere details, including how she put herself on a 500-calorie diet and received injections to contain her appetite, about her difficulties in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with UpRoxx, the 29-year-old told us what happened to her old record label, Blackground Records, owned by Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson. As she detailed those accounts, the Massachusetts native also discussed how she didn't feel well enough and felt that if she lost weight, the label would release her album.

“I remember sitting in the Blackground office and the president of the label said: I want you to look as healthy as possible. I thought, I am really the image of health. I look like a healthy girl who eats, who is active. I don't think it's about my health. I think you want it to be really thin.

She continued:

“I ended up working with a nutritionist who had me on a 500-calorie diet a day. I was taking these injections that didn't give you appetite. I was like, "Let me see how thin I could wear because maybe then they will release an album. Maybe I'm so disgusting that nobody wants to see me in the video and they can't even look at me."

At one point, in the interview, he also talked about his fight against substance abuse.

“I felt that I should not have enough, it must have been unsatisfactory. I started drinking f-d. Joking with strangers, looking for validation and attention. Looking to feel beautiful, looking to feel good, looking to feel dignified. ”

JoJo also stated:

“There were definitely nights when I met clubs and I passed out and was completely reckless, I didn't care. I needed to feel a buzz to feel good. I would go to the edge and stand on tiptoe, on the edge, and then return. ”

She also added:

"I should be dead."

The singer signed her first record contract, in 2003, at the age of 12. In 2004, he released his hit single "Leave (Get Out)", which later became gold. In total, JoJo has sold more than 7 million records worldwide.