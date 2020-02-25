John Abraham will produce a film about social entrepreneur Revathi Roy

JA Entertainment by John Abraham, Red Ice Films by Robbie Grewal and Vyka Entertainment by Anil Bohra team up to produce the biographical film by Revathi Roy, the renowned social entrepreneur who started the first taxi service for women in Asia: Hey Deedee and the first Last mile of women. delivery service



The film will be directed by Robbie Grewal. Speaking about the project and Revathi Roy, John Abraham said in an official statement: "I am very happy that we are producing this very optimistic story that combines the best of business with an extremely dramatic personal life." Revathi's journey is that of a vivacious, fun, lively and energetic woman who, despite everything, has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working to empower disadvantaged women. It's a story we HAD to tell and who better to do it than Robbie. "



%MINIFYHTML1f169b6147054759cf3c60293013710e13% %MINIFYHTML1f169b6147054759cf3c60293013710e14%





%MINIFYHTML1f169b6147054759cf3c60293013710e15% %MINIFYHTML1f169b6147054759cf3c60293013710e16%



The story of the film has been adapted from Swati Lodha's "Who is Revathi Roy,quot; book. Speaking about the movie, Revathi Roy said: “I am very happy that John, Robbie and Anil have come together to tell a story that is not only mine, but of all the women who had the opportunity. Women are born wrestlers and an opportunity given to them is never wasted. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to thrive. To a small extent, that's what my team and I have done. ”



The creators have not yet revealed the cast of the movie, keep watching this space for more updates.