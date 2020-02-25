Joey Logano wins the Cup, Chase Briscoe wins Xfinity in Las Vegas – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe511% %MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe512%

Adjustments to a major review of the offseason at the Penske Team continued Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where lack of communication between Joey Logano and his new team leader led to a failed final stop.

Logano still finished in the victory lane for the second consecutive year, winning a two-lap sprint until the end that ended under caution.

%MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe513% %MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe514%

%MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe515% %MINIFYHTML977df264a004924d973afda11aad7fe516%

A warning with six laps remaining forced teams to make strategic decisions and team leader Paul Wolfe told Logano to come to the pit road for new tires. Logano did not listen to Wolfe and remained on the road, a movement that put him in the lead but placed him in a position to contain a large number of contenders with new tires.

Logano knew it was critical to separate his Ford from the package quickly on the restart to have any chance of winning.

"Clean air was going to be key with old tires," he said. "If a couple of cars swallowed me, I would fall very fast."

Logano received a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the restart with two laps remaining, then threw a block on William Byron to keep his position in front that Logano called "the winning move."

"I was able to get in front of him and then be able to separate a little from the field," he said.

Logano, the 2018 champion, has just lost the race advance for the championship last season. Earlier this year, owner Roger Penske announced that he had changed the crews of Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, with Logano obtaining Wolfe, the team leader who led Keselowski to a Cup title.

They have worked together on the track for the past three weeks, and Logano praised the new match.

"He has done a great job and it has been fun to meet and meet the whole team," Logano said. “The pit team was amazing today. I think we won a place every time at least. Proud of the effort everyone has made during the offseason. "

Logano had taken the white flag when an accident occurred in traffic to highlight caution, freeze the field and secure victory for Ford No. 22.

Logano’s 24th victory broke a tie with Ricky Rudd for 35th on NASCAR’s all-time win list.

Matt DiBenedetto in a Ford for the Wood Brothers, a partner of Penske, for his second race was 0.491 seconds ago to tie the best result of his career.

"All this is too surreal," he said. "It's hard to be so close, but, well, this is only the second race of the season. Then it was the strength of this team. It's great to have the support of all the people who allow me to drive this."

Stenhouse, the winner of the Daytona 500 pole a week ago, was third in a Chevrolet in his second race for the new JTG-Daugherty Racing team.

"So far all good," said Stenhouse. "Two weeks, we've been fast this week, we haven't been bad this week and we know what we need to work on."

Austin Dillon was fourth for Richard Childress Racing and followed by Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace, his teammate from Logano Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon completed the top 10.

The winner of the Daytona 500 Miles, Denny Hamlin, was the Toyota driver with the best result in 17th since the brand and Joe Gibbs Racing fought for the entire 400 miles.

Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing as the substitute driver for Ryan Newman, who suffered a head injury in a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night. He finished a streak of 649 consecutive starts dating back to 2002 for Newman, who does not have a time to return, but his team said Sunday that he intends to return to his car.

Chastain finished 29th, partly due to a late turn, but ran into the top 10 at the beginning of the race. Roush Fenway has not indicated who will drive the car next week.

Chastain was bitterly disappointed as he drove to his Xfinity series car for the resumption of Saturday's race, which was rained after 50 laps and rescheduled for after the main event.

“I was on the verge of driving at the safe end. It just got away and released, ”said Chastain. “The car deserved a much better finish. I just didn't have excellent reboots. These guys ate me alive at the reboots, and I lost three or four points at a time, and I chose the wrong lines between one and two, and then three and four again, I kept making silly mistakes that I should learn from. After making the mistake once. I just have to be better. "

Bad rest

Chase Elliott seemed to be the driver in overcoming the first two stages, both victories for Elliott in his Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports.

But his chance to win the race ended after a problem with the tires after a pit stop from the tip caused Elliott to hit the wall. He had led five different times during 70 laps, with the victories in two stages, before heading to the pit road for repairs.

Elliott finished 26th.

BRISCOE WINS XFINITY

Chase Briscoe won the Xfinity series race with rain lag Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR was able to complete 50 of the 200 laps on Saturday before the rain swept through the event and reached its conclusion after the Cup race on Sunday, won by Joey Logano an hour before the Xfinity riders returned to their cars.

Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps on Saturday, then resumed his dominance at the conclusion. In total, he led five times for a record 89 laps in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. It is the third victory of the Xfinity series in his career for Briscoe, a rising star in Ford's development program.

"It's great to take Ford to the lane of victory," Briscoe said. "It's great to get a victory and I think we can earn much more this year."

Austin Cindric was second for the Penske Team and a 1-2 final for Ford. Cindric led 41 laps.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, where Kyle Busch won last season. It is not determined if Ryan Newman will return to his car next week, or if the team will use a replacement driver again.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.