Joel Embiid scores 49 points, the highest of his career, when the Philadelphia 76ers beat Atlanta Hawks | NBA News

Joel Embiid scored 49 points, the highest of his career, and caught 14 rebounds to lift host Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 129-112 on Monday night.

Embiid produced 22 points in the last quarter and shot 14 of 15 overall from the free throw line, as the Sixers improved to 27-2 at home. It was also his 13th consecutive victory at home.

Tobias Harris added 25 for the Sixers, who won again without injured Star Guard Ben Simmons. Multiple media outlets reported that Simmons could be out for a prolonged period of time with more tests to run on his sick lower back.

Furkan Korkmaz of Philadelphia also contributed 15 points, and Josh Richardson had 13.

Trae Young scored the Hawks with 28 points and 10 assists, while De & # 39; Andre Hunter added 22 points. John Collins had 21 points and nine rebounds, while Bruno Fernando and Cam Reddish left the bench to score 10 points.

Image:

Embiid celebrates a basket in the 76ers victory over the Hawks



The Sixers dominated the first half, achieving a 21-point lead in the first quarter and maintaining a 41-24 lead at the end of the first 12 minutes. The Sixers led 69-52 to the break thanks to Embiid's 21 points and Harris's 14 points.

When Young fell on a 30-foot trey with 6:10 remaining in the third, the Hawks closed within 78-70. Hunter shot in the paint and followed with a triple to close a 10-0 run and reduce the deficit to 78-75. Young shot down a triple with 0.5 seconds remaining in the third to give the Hawks a 92-91 lead.

Embiid made two free throws with 9:32 remaining to put the Sixers ahead 100-98. Embiid remained aggressive and hit another pair of free throws to gain a four-point advantage of the Sixers a minute later. After an empty possession of the Hawks, Harris reached a trey to get a 105-98 lead, enough cushioning to propel the Sixers to another home victory.

Milwaukee Bucks 137-134 Washington Wizards (OT)

Khris Middleton scored 40 points when Milwaukee Bucks visitors beat the 55-point performance of Bradley Beal, the highest of his career, to win a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards.

Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to excel in his second bout this season against the Wizards. He erupted by 51 points in his career in the Milwaukee 151-131 victory over Washington on January 28. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 22 points and 14 rebounds before committing a foul for the best NBA Bucks, who have won 17 of their last 19 games.

Image:

Bradley Beal in action for the Wizards in their loss of extra time against the Bucks



Beal followed a 53-point performance on the 126-117 setback of the Wizards in Chicago on Sunday by making 19 of 33 shots, including 8 of 13 from a three-point range, against Milwaukee. Beal scored 47 points in the previous meeting with the Bucks.

Shabazz Napier scored 27 points from the bank for Washington, which has lost three straight after entering the All-Star recess with five wins in its previous seven games.

After Beal sank a short jumper to bet on the Wizards with a 132-128 lead in overtime, Middleton responded with a pair of free throws, a jumper and a triple lead with 31.2 seconds remaining.

Beal made a couple of free throws to put Washington inside one, but Middleton responded with two of his own with 7.8 seconds left. Troy Brown Jr's three-point attempt narrowed as time expired.

Miami Heat 119-125 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr scored a personal record of 30 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome a 22-point deficit in the second half and beat Miami Heat visitor 125-119 in overtime.

The Cavaliers, who are only 8-22 at home this season and had the worst record in the Eastern Conference by entering the night, had lost eight straight games against the Heat, including 124-105 on Saturday in Miami. All but one of the eight losses were two digits.

The heroics of the Cleveland late game were led by Larry Nance Jr, who had 16 points, including 14 after the third quarter. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who had missed two of the last three games due to a foot injury, returned and provided 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Miami is one of the best NBA teams at home with a record of 23-3 but only 13-18 on the road. The Heat have lost six of their last seven away games, including three in a row.

The Bam Adebayo heat center missed a triple double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. He also blocked four shots and had three steals, but committed six turnovers. Goran Dragic also had 22 points for the Heat and Kendrick Nunn added 21.

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler missed his second consecutive game for personal reasons. Miami was also without guard Tyler Herro and center Meyers Leonard, who missed their eighth consecutive game due to ankle injuries.

Image:

Kevin Porter Jr celebrates after scoring during the Cavaliers victory in overtime against the Heat



Miami led in the first three quarters. But Cleveland accumulated a 21-2 in the last quarter, tying the score 104-104 in Porter's triple at the end of the shot clock with 4:55 remaining in regulation. Another triple of Porter, this one with 4:10 remaining in the fourth, gave Cleveland his first advantage of the game with 107-104.

Nunn's recoil with six seconds remaining tied the score 111-111 and the game was overtime after Porter's baseline shot to the ring bounced off the leading edge.

In overtime, Love passed Porter through a dump, giving Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 left. Darius Garland's jumper in the lane gave the Cavs a 121-118 lead with 40 seconds left. After Jae Crowder of Miami missed a three-point shot in the corner, Love's recoil got Cleveland's surprise victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves 123-139 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic scored 10 of his 20 points in a 41-point explosion in the first quarter that prompted host Dallas Mavericks to a 139-123 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite playing only 25 minutes, Doncic also found time for a game of nine rebounds and seven assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr contributed 23 leading points for the Mavericks. Dallas recovered from a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Saturday, a game in which Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell led all scorers with 29 points for the Timberwolves, who lost their ninth consecutive game and 18 in their last 19 games overall.

Dallas wasted little time taking command over Minnesota, which played the second consecutive night. Nine different players scored in the first quarter of 41 points that produced a 14-point lead.

The Mavericks came to lead by up to 22 in the second quarter and 81-65 at halftime, before achieving an easy victory at their only home date in a period of seven games. The advantage reached 27 at the end of the quarter.

Image:

Tim Hardaway Jr fires a float against the Timberwolves



Seth Curry scored 19 points, Delon Wright had 16 and Porzingis had 15 to go with nine rebounds. JJ Barea scored 12 points with a maximum of eight assists, and Maxi Kleber scored 11 for the Mavericks, who shot 50.5 percent.

The total of 139 points was the fourth highest of the season in Dallas. The Mavericks' season record came 143-101 over Cleveland in November.

The Timberwolves once again ran out of the leading center Karl-Anthony Towns, sidelined by a fractured left wrist.

Memphis Grizzlies 97-124 LA Clippers

Orlando Magic 115-113 Brooklyn Nets

Aaron Gordon scored 12 of his 27 points in the last quarter and hit two shots in the last two minutes when the Orlando Magic recovered from a 19-point deficit and recorded a 115-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

The fourth quarter presented 11 advantage changes, but Orlando took the lead forever when Gordon connected with Nikola Vucevic for a 110-109 lead with 2:22 remaining. Gordon then shot down an 11 foot footer to make it 112-109 with 1:45 left and hit a three-point corner for a 115-111 lead with 73 seconds left.

The Nets were 115-113 in a Jarrett Allen dump with 55 seconds remaining and had a chance to tie or lead after Markelle Fultz and Vucevic missed the shots, but Gordon blocked Caris LeVert's attempt with 14 seconds remaining.

Orlando gave the Nets another chance to tie or win when Fultz threw the pass from the center of the court out of bounds, but Prince Taurean of Brooklyn missed a triple with three tenths of a second remaining.

Image:

Aaron Gordon throws a jump shot over the center of the Nets Jarrett Allen



Gordon shot 11 of 16 from the floor and caught 10 rebounds, helping Orlando beat Brooklyn 67-46 in the last 20 minutes. Reserve Terrance Ross added 13 of its 21 points in the last quarter.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 24 points, but lost all four shots in the fourth. LeVert added 19 while Garrett Temple contributed 18 when Brooklyn shot 47.9 percent and stopped a run of five home wins.

The Nets wasted a double-digit lead for the second time in three games. On Thursday, Brooklyn gave up a 20-point lead in a waste of overtime in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Phoenix Suns 131-111 Utah Jazz

Devin Booker recorded 24 points and 10 assists to help the Phoenix Suns achieve a 131-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Ricky Rubio adds 22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and the seven best steals of the season to help the Suns defeat their former team. Kelly Oubre Jr scored 18 points, Deandre Ayton had 16 in 8-by-9 shots and Dario Saric made the five shots on the road to score 14 points.

Phoenix broke a streak of eight consecutive defeats when faced Jazz. It was only his second victory in the last 17 meetings with Utah.

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for Utah, who lost his third consecutive game, all at home. Jazz allowed its second highest number of points of the season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 14 from the bank and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and eight rebounds. Gobert became the fifth player in Jazz history to reach 1,000 blocked shots in his career when he crushed Rubio's shot with 3:05 remaining.

The Suns beat Utah 69-49 in the second half while controlling the competition. Phoenix led by 11 entering the final stanza and Oubre dump increased the lead to 106-91 with 9:42 left. Rubio knocked down a triple to increase the Suns lead to 112-94 with 7:55 left.

Ayton's basket, Rubio's two free throws and another Ayton hoop took the lead to 124-103 with a 3:01 game and Phoenix finished his third victory in the last four games.

New York Knicks 112-123 Houston Rockets

James Harden combined 37 points with nine assists, while Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers added a valuable two-digit production from the bank while the Houston Rockets achieved a 123-112 victory over the New York Knicks at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games by flanking the opposition from the three-point line, and extended to a 25-point lead before cooling down when both banks cleared in the fourth period. Houston excelled offensively without guard Russell Westbrook, who was a late scratch (thumb).

Harden, Westbrook and PJ Tucker arrived just over an hour before the flight began after taking a private plane from Los Angeles after the memorial service for the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

McLemore scored 17 points on 4 of 9 three-point shots, while Rivers contributed 14 points, including nine in the third quarter. Eric Gordon, inserted in the initial formation of Westbrook, scored 16 points in 28 minutes before leaving in the second half with pain in his left knee.

Image:

James Harden works against the Knicks defense



Rookie RJ Barrett set the pace for the Knicks with 21 points, while Julius Randle added a double double (17 points, 12 rebounds). Dennis Smith Jr scored 15 points and seven steals for the Knicks.

In the second quarter, Houston quickly built a 44-33 lead, and when the Knicks reached 53-49 midway through the period, Harden responded with 13 consecutive points while Houston regained control.

Harden matched his peak of the season with 31 points in the first half, making it in only 16 shot attempts by converting 4 out of 5 triples.

