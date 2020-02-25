Joel Embiid explains why he gave Kevin Huerter the middle finger

%MINIFYHTML0cc099455ee6e4d32ee04f4a4a46a3ce11% %MINIFYHTML0cc099455ee6e4d32ee04f4a4a46a3ce12%

At the end of Monday night's game between the 76ers and the Hawks, Joel Embiid was caught giving Kevin Huerter's middle finger.

Embiid, finishing a race night with a personal maximum of 49 points, regained a defensive rebound with approximately 24 seconds remaining in the game. He was crossing the court to haggle the clock when Huerter came running to steal the ball. Perplexed, Embiid quickly gave him a subtle middle finger.

"I also want to apologize for what I did at the end of the game," Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I have probably seen it on television, I'm sorry."

He offered the apology in the television interview, but during his press conference with journalists after the game, he explained the action a little more. Essentially, Embiid feels that with the score out of control (it was 129-112), Huerter should let him dribble out of the clock.

"There is always something you shouldn't throw the ball in if you are 20 or something. And I feel like it should go both ways. I am running the clock down and I feel the game is over." That's why I'm doing it, "Embiid said." But for me, if the other team is going to keep playing defense, and they're going to keep shooting the ball at the other end, I feel we should say, & # 39; Well, it will be better next time & # 39; and just go outside and score. "

Speaking to reporters, Huerter said he did not see the middle finger gesture. As for why he stole the ball, he simply said: "There was a full shot clock left. I'm going to play."

"There were 23 seconds left in the game. I don't know what he wants," he said. "If he did, I won't talk about it. I guess it's not out of character."

When Embiid recovered the ball, he said he thought about going to the court and scoring just to send a message.

"I thought about it when I got the ball again, but I thought & # 39; I will keep calm & # 39 ;, but I feel that it should go both ways," he said. "If the team of 20 runs the clock off, I feel that the other team should also respect it and we just keep going. It's what it is, we got the victory. That's all that matters to me."