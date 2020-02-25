Joel Embiid channels & # 39; different mentality & # 39; in the best professional performance | NBA News

Joel Embiid kept his promise to play with a "different mindset,quot; while accumulating the best 49 points of his career to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid sank a triple to reach the new points total of his career, threw a big smile, cupped his ear so that the crowd would scream even louder and danced a little.

When the Great Man has fun, it is almost impossible to stop.

Image:

Joel Embiid milks the cheers at the Wells Fargo Center



Embiid also caught 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris had 25 points when the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-112 on Monday night. After missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games due to a back injury, the Sixers mixed their initial lineup and scored 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role.

Embiid took them.

"I said before the All-Star break that I was going to have a different mindset, be aggressive," Embiid said. "I said I was going to have fun again. Having fun comes in different forms. I don't have to always be smiling and laughing. I can have fun dominating the game."

The Sixers need Embiid consistency to move to the lead position on the local court in the first round of the playoffs. They were halfway through Miami for fourth place in the Eastern Conference after the loss of overtime from the Heat in Cleveland.

"With the news from Ben, (Joel) has to go out and play as he did," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "When it comes with that activity, that mentality, that energy, makes a statistician work and we will win many games."

Harris praised Embiid for his "domain,quot; and added: "He can do that every night if he wanted to."

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points despite losing 9 of 11 in a three-point range. From & # 39; Andre Hunter added 22 and John Collins had 21 for the Hawks.

After losing 21 in the first half, the Hawks beat Philadelphia 23-9 to start the third quarter. They closed the period with an 8-0 run and took a 92-91 lead in the fourth after Young nailed a three.

The Sixers went up to stay in four consecutive free throws by Embiid. Harris sank a triple to extend the lead to 105-98.

















1:11



Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Week 19



Embiid's dump and the 19-foot player put Philadelphia by 15 with 3:08 remaining, and the All-Star center heard "MVP,quot; chants when it reached the fault line in the final minutes.

Embiid made 14 of 15 free throws and 17 of 24 from the floor. He hit a three at the last minute to establish his best personal brand. His previous high was 46 against the Lakers on November 15, 2017.

"Our boys were brilliant in the third quarter to compete and take the lead," said Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce. "Obviously, Joel is a handful."

After the game, Embiid backed down a bit after calling himself the best player in the world after an excellent performance last Thursday against Brooklyn.

"What I said was, Game of the Stars, fourth quarter, I was there with some of the best players in the world and I'm dominating, being unstoppable, doing what I want, especially in the post, so I felt it was an opportunity to demonstrate that deserved to be in that conversation, "Embiid said.

"If I play every night as I played tonight, what else can you say? I just have to keep doing it. I know I'm not (the best in the world) but I think so … I have to prove it. I have to win. My goal is win a championship. That's how you prove you're there. "

