Joe Keery's latest hair transformation could be bolder than the bowl cut

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock; Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Joe keery He is returning it to the days of icy tips with his latest look.
Like many other A-listers, the Strange things Star traveled to Paris this week to examine the most recent collections of the best designers in France. While I was at the Saint Laurent Paris show with girlfriend Maika Monroe, the actor debuted with his latest look. Gone is the bowl cut last year and its classic voluminous locks with a twist: thick blond highlights.
It seems that the "Roddy,quot; singer is following in the footsteps of stars like Kelly Clarkson, who modeled the hair trend at its maximum popularity in 2002. Today, celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons Call the Bronde look, also known as brown and blond highlights.
But when it comes to trends, Joe probably won't wear this hairstyle for a long time.
Last September, the 27-year-old made an appearance at a Chanel event with a bowl cut, which caused a frenzy on the Internet. One person on Twitter shared: "I mourn the hair of Joe Keery, please don't talk to me for at least 3 hours."
Joe, however, did not understand the deep attachment fans have for his hair, which had already returned to his typical appearance. "He is just a normal person who cuts his hair," he said in a later interview.
Since then, Steve Harrington's delicious locks have grown again and calm was restored quickly, at least until the Saint Laurent show.
It may take some time for fans to get used to their new & # 39; do & # 39 ;, but fashion scene fans knew it was love at first sight when they saw their cross suit that was perfectly matched. His completely black outfit was handsome and looked great next to Anthony VaccarelloThe design that Maika wore.