Joe Keery's latest hair transformation could be bolder than the bowl cut

Joe keery He is returning it to the days of icy tips with his latest look.

Like many other A-listers, the Strange things Star traveled to Paris this week to examine the most recent collections of the best designers in France. While I was at the Saint Laurent Paris show with girlfriend Maika Monroe, the actor debuted with his latest look. Gone is the bowl cut last year and its classic voluminous locks with a twist: thick blond highlights.

It seems that the "Roddy,quot; singer is following in the footsteps of stars like Kelly Clarkson, who modeled the hair trend at its maximum popularity in 2002. Today, celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons Call the Bronde look, also known as brown and blond highlights.

But when it comes to trends, Joe probably won't wear this hairstyle for a long time.