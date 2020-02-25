Jodie Turner-Smith sings the song Dawson & # 39; s Creek to Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith couldn't resist making fun of Joshua Jackson after the Dawson's torrent the theme song began playing on the speakers during their recent trip to Home Depot.

Fortunately, the 33-year-old actress documented all this through Instagram Stories on Monday.

As fans know, Jackson played Pacey Witter in the television series. so when Paula ColeThe "I don't want to wait,quot; began to sound in the halls, Turner-Smith started laughing out loud and uttering the words.

"You couldn't write this," subtitled the Turner-Smith clip, "I felt ALL FEELINGS when I heard this song. # PACEY4EVA."

However, Jackson didn't seem so excited.

"Is there anything you have fun, baby?" asked the 41-year-old actor.

It shouldn't surprise that Turner-Smith knew the words. After all, the Queen & Slim star said W Magazine Pacey was her first love when she was a "very young teenager,quot;.

Fast forward a few decades later and that crush has become a full-fledged relationship. Jackson and Turner-Smith provoked rumors of romance in 2018. Then it was speculated that the two had married after reports that they had obtained a marriage license were released in August 2019. Only a few months later, celebrities were seen wearing rings on his left hands at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. Then, in December, We weekly They reported that the two were not only married but also expected their first child.