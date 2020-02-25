Jill Duggar ignores Jim Bob's rules once again by enrolling his son in public school and fans love it

Former Counting on Star Jill Duggar delighted fans this week when she posted a video on the Dillard family blog that revealed that she and her husband Derick Dillard had enrolled their four-year-old son Israel in kindergarten. As fans know, Jill and her 18 siblings were educated at home by their mother, Michelle, and the strict family rules of their father Jim Bob do not really support education outside the home.

However, Jill explained in her blog post that after educating Israel at home for almost five years, she and her husband decided it would be fun to let their oldest son go to daycare this fall. And it's very special because they enrolled him in the same school district where Derick was more than 25 years ago.

In addition to the video, Jill and Derick posted different photos on their respective Instagram accounts that showed Israel smiling big while wearing a buttoned shirt, jeans and dress shoes.

"Proud moment when Israel signed up for kindergarten this week!" Derick wrote in the legend of the photo that presented the entire Dillard family: Derick, Jill, Israel and Samuel, 2.

"Why did I think you studied at home?" a fan asked Derick in the comments, and he replied: "We have studied at home for almost 5 years, but now he is old enough to go to school."

Fans go crazy over the news, since Jill is the first daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to enroll their son in public school. The only one of his brothers who has children old enough to go to school is Josh, who has just received his sixth child with his wife, Anna, but they have raised their children at home as well as the matriarch Duggar.

Jill's sister, Jessa, has a four-year-old son named Spurgeon, but has not revealed whether she will educate at home or enroll her eldest son in school as Jill.

You just became my favorite Duggar! Let the teachers teach and go pursue your own interests! One person wrote on Instagram. Another fan added: “This is fantastic! I am very happy that you and Jill stick to your own beliefs and think outside the "Duggar box."

Most fans praised Jill Duggar for the decision, but there were some who criticized his choice to put Israel in public school. However, Jill does not back down and said to a fan: "Thank you for your concern. We try to consider in prayer every step we take and not just run on autopilot."



