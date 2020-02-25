Jessica Simpson calls her memory the best & # 39; achievement & # 39; because of this

%MINIFYHTML8b9c053ee8d7dbdfdcc96956d1504ad111% %MINIFYHTML8b9c053ee8d7dbdfdcc96956d1504ad112%

The singer of & # 39; I Wanna Love You Forever & # 39; He takes great pride in the book for his children's reactions and for his honesty in sharing about his life.

Jessica SimpsonThe recent success as an author was made sweeter by the reactions of his children. Days after "Open Book" reached number 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, the hit creator "With You" talked about why she dared to call memories her best "achievement."

He met at the 2020 Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, the wife of the former NFL athlete Eric Johnson He admitted having found joy in making his three young children excited and proud of her. "That pride that my children have of me, there is no better achievement," he told E! News.

Developing more about the statement, the "Blonde ambition"spilled star", I am very proud to share this moment with my family, with my children. They are so excited, so amazed. & # 39; Oh, that's what mom was doing when she says she's writing a book & # 39 ;. Max said: & # 39; You wrote a chapter book, mom & # 39 ;. "She added:" It's so cute that they're really proud of me. "

Jessica also admitted that she "spoke openly" with her children about some points in her book and let them read "some parts." Upon his opening in the memoirs, the ex-wife of Nick Lachey He said: "It is one of those things where everything is out there, I have nothing to hide, I am not ashamed of anything. Now, in my mistakes, I can own them, lead with them and prove that I am not perfect and I do not want to be perfect ".

Days before, the singer of "I Wanna Love You Forever" went to Instagram to express her joy in being able to share her success with her children. Along with a picture of her with a 7-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, she wrote: "The pure joy in the sweet faces of Maxwell and Ace is the greatest blessing I could ask for!"

"Open Book is now the best-selling New York Times number 1 for 2 weeks in a row in 2 categories! I must confess that I am completely shocked by this overwhelming honor, but nothing compares to the pride of their children," he continued. "I realized that my highest expectations were not even high enough so far."