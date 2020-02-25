Jeezy delights with Jeannie Mai in a stunning swimsuit photo on vacation in Jamaica: could a wedding be on the horizon?

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy live their best lives during a luxurious vacation in Jamaica.

The co-host of The real He recently went to social networks where he had fans who went crazy after posting some beautiful bikini photos with Jeezy looking in the background.

Fans are in love with the couple and are eager to get married.

One person said this: “I am very happy that you had a great time here 🇯🇲 in my beautiful homeland. Too big for yourself !!!!! & # 39; & # 39; Don't let her go, girl. He's a guardian 😉🔥💕🌹💐 happy birthday 🎂 Do you have a brother? 😂 But seriously. "

Another sponsor said: “Love everything about your relationship! ❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽

Very happy for you and Jeezy! Cute couple!! We can't get Ciara's prayer, so we can get your sister. "

This follower shared: “Wow! 😉👏 That's amazing! Happy Birthday! We've been to that restaurant too. My husband jumped off the big cliff, and I did this ten feet. 💖 "

This commentator wrote: “Seeing him so happy and treated so well is so touching. You deserve it all, and I'm very happy that your love is filling you all the way. 💕 "

The duo showed their burgeoning love on Valentine's Day with a sweet video where she is sitting on the back of her boyfriend's bike while taking an afternoon ride in California.

Jeannie still found time to do some charities.

She said: “I had the honor of organizing an inspiring evening in Houston to end human trafficking. Htown is the number 1 city with the fastest growing sexual slavery business, and traffickers increase their presence on social networks to attract victims (mainly girls) from all countries on the Texas border. It is almost impossible to escape sex trafficking, so I dedicate myself to raise funds for @StoppingTrafficfilm Part 2, our second documentary that follows the life of the 1% that survives. I am grateful to have heard stories of such incredible survivors … Please ASK any traffic questions below and follow @stoppingtrafficfilm if you want to help me join the fight for survivors 🖤. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

A special thanks to @michaelcostello for my throat dress. I will present it at my @hellohunnayshow tomorrow! #Houston #transport sex # human trafficking #human trafficking awareness ".

Jeannie and Jeezy revealed their romance in early 2019 when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them at an event.



