Itinerant replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrives in Garland – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) With flags, fanfare and much appreciation, Garland welcomed the arrival of The Wall that Heals on Tuesday.

The traveling exhibition is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Washington, D.C.

"It's the price of freedom," said Brian Mosier, who waited in the cool wind of February for the truck carrying the monument to reach the city.

Mosier, a military veteran, was one of a dozen people who gathered at the Garland Elks Lodge to welcome the exhibition.

"I just wanted to be able to see and greet him as it happens," Lanny Jones added.

"They gave their lives for me, so I could be free today," said Michelle Kirk.

"Those names mean sacrifice, they offered like me," Kevin Thomas shared. "They went there and gave the last sacrifice."

"It's the least we can do," Jim Meehan added with Garland Elks Lodge # 1984. Introduce. “I consider it a milestone to have it in the city. Our youth and our veterans can appreciate the situation. "

While honoring all who served, The Wall that Hears is named after the 58,276 men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

"It will make me very proud," Jones added. "Very proud. They are my brothers."

Garland Mayor Scott LeMay, among those eager to welcome the traveling exhibition, added that it is called The Wall that Heals for a reason.

"There was a lot of turmoil in the country at that time," said Mayor LeMay. "The veterans who came home were not treated with the respect they deserved … so it's never too late. It's never too late to thank them. It's never too late to show our thanks."

The volunteers will assemble the exhibition on Wednesday.

It will be open for visitors from Thursday to Sunday, 24 hours a day.

One of those who applauded the arrival of the monument, Nic SanAngelo described its meaning in this way: "Honor, courage, courage, sacrifice."