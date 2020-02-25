Italy fights with the virus & # 39; that does not respect the borders & # 39; | Italy

Turin, Italy – Michele L. didn't know what to do when he heard that the coronavirus had hit Codogno in northern Italy, less than 5 km from his hometown Casalpusterlengo.

An Italian man in his late thirties, identified as Patient 1, had been declared seriously ill in Codogno.

It was Friday and Michele was an hour's drive from Milan.

Should I stay in Milan or visit your natal city?

"I was wondering if I would return Friday night," he told Al Jazeera. "But 10 days before, my brother had spent a few days on vacation in the mountains with a direct colleague of the patient 1. I had flu symptoms and decided that it would have been smarter to stay in a containment area, away from other people."

Codogno is now known as the "Wuhan of Italy,quot; and is in the close. The trains do not stop there and the streets are empty.

Within 72 hours after the first outbreak, almost a dozen cities in the rich regions of Lombardy and Veneto, with a total population of approximately 50,000 people, were quarantined.

Italy now struggles desperately to contain the virus. It has the highest number of cases outside of Asia and the second highest number of deaths outside of China after Iran, where at least 15 people have died.

All the people who died in Italy were elderly patients or who already had serious preconditions.

The most affected European country, at least 11 people have died from coronavirus in Italy and there are more than 300 cases, mostly in the north. The eleventh person to die was a 76-year-old woman in the Veneto region, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are talking about a virus that does not respect borders," said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Michele L. decided to stay. He bought protective masks and went to buy groceries in Milan, when he learned that people were buying panic.

"My brother also showed some flu symptoms," he said. "On Friday night I dialed 112, the general emergency number for Italy. Say my generalities. A person from the local emergency team said that if we had not had direct contact with Patient 1, we would not have had to undergo the coronavirus. – specific hyssop test. Neither my brother nor I show flu symptoms today. "

In a video watched by Al Jazeera filmed at the facility where patient 1 worked, an infectious disease specialist is seen explaining the test procedure to some 300 colleagues who were in contact with patient 1 before he became ill.

The specialist is seen trying to calm people down, telling them that the brief contact they had with Patient 1 reduced their chances of contracting the virus.

Schools and museums in the main cities were closed, sporting and cultural events were canceled and the Carnival of Venice was canceled. Trade shows were postponed in Milan. Bars that are still open should observe a curfew.

Meanwhile, the outbreak is affecting the neighbors of Italy.

In Spain, it was confirmed that an Italian doctor in a hotel in Tenerife had the virus. that hotel It is now locked. An Italian woman in Barcelona was the first confirmed case in the Spanish continent.

Algeria confirmed its first case on Tuesday, an Italian man who arrived in the country about a week earlier.

In the United Kingdom, three schools closed after students returned from their ski trips.

The United Kingdom and Austria warned their citizens not to travel to the affected places in Lombardy and Veneto, while Romania, which has a large number of expatriate workers in Italy, announced that people arriving from the epicenters will be quarantined for two weeks.

The EU has announced the allocation of 232 million euros for the coronavirus emergency. The Italian government said it is considering tax and bill exemptions for people in enclosed cities, including Casalpusterlengo de Michele L.

He finally visited his hometown after receiving medical advice that it was safe to do so.

"Right now, there is a sense of unreality," he said. "Residents have been urged to stay at home and special permission is needed to enter or leave designated areas. I consider these measures draconian, since they affect people's civil liberties."

You could see some people around the cities, all of them with protective masks.

"I didn't see any panic in the street," he said. "But all of us, including myself, have been baffled by the aggressiveness of the virus and the speed with which the number of infected patients has increased."

The authorities still have little information about the identity of the "superframe,quot;, or Patient 0. While they are still looking for the source, the high number of infected patients has changed priorities.

According to reports, a hospital in the northern city of Codogno mishandled the first case in the region and fed the spread of the infection.

Back in Casalpusterlengo, Michele L. said there was no systematic distribution of protective masks. He said protective masks were sold in some areas at an inflated price of around 15 euros per piece. In some places, they had sold out.

People in isolated areas have criticized the lack of coordination, poor access to emergency hotlines and a shortage of swabs for testing.

Police and military patrols have been deployed around the cities under confinement, with officers wearing surgical masks.

Many residents have said they feel abandoned.

On Tuesday, a patient visiting the hospital in Lodi, the capital of Lombardy, for an unrelated health problem, told Al Jazeera that he was asked "repeatedly and frantically,quot; if he had flu symptoms, and added that the chaos It was palpable in every room.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Sunday that the country had taken precautions, including banning flights from China in January. These measures seem worthwhile, even if it seemed otherwise, he said.

Meanwhile, Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection agency, said in a press conference on Monday that there were no risks for foreign tourists from visiting Italy at this time.

Francesca (not her real name), a 42-year-old Castiglione native who lives in Casalpusterlengo, Lombardy, told Al Jazeera that she knew several infected people Your hometown of Tuscany.

An older cousin and her friend's uncle, both over 70, lived in Castiglione, which has a population of approximately 6,000.

Her friend's uncle is now in a coma after a heart attack, while his wife also tested positive and was hospitalized.

Francesca's cousin was taken to a hospital in Lodi and then transferred to another place. She said that very little information is shared with family members about patient conditions.

"After people are taken to the hospital, the information is limited. The person is prevented from visiting the facility for obvious reasons. Still, we don't know much later."

"We are very worried,quot;.