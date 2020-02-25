Ireland vs Italy in Six Nations "shouldn't go on," says Irish health minister Simon Harris | Rugby Union News

Irish Rugby Football Union will be contacted by the department for health by recommendation





Ireland has won two of its first three Six Nations games, while Italy has not yet won a victory in this year's campaign.

The Six Nations of Ireland against Italy in Dublin next month should not continue due to fears of the coronavirus, says the country's health minister, Simon Harris.

Earlier, Harris expressed concern about the team from Italy and the fans traveling to Ireland for the meeting at Aviva Stadium on March 7, due to the spread of the coronavirus in parts of northern Italy and the south.

Speaking to RTE NewsHarris said it was a "very clear vision,quot; of the National Public Health Emergency Team that the fourth round meeting should not continue for public safety reasons.

"We have made a decision regarding the Ireland-Italy rugby game to be held in Dublin on March 7," he said.

"The very clear vision of the Public Health Emergency team is that this game should not go ahead, which would constitute a significant risk because a large number of people would travel from what is now an affected region."

"My department will contact the IRFU regarding this.

"I know it will be a big disappointment for many, but it is important that we make decisions regarding public health beyond all other considerations."