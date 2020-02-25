Iran's vice minister of health tests positive for coronavirus | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML164cd07bd23d803b0f0938e0135b925b11% %MINIFYHTML164cd07bd23d803b0f0938e0135b925b12%

Iran's vice minister of health tested positive for the new coronavirus amid an important outbreak in the country that has resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and seemed to be sweating during a press conference in Tehran on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

In a video broadcast on state television, the vice minister put on a brave face by admitting he was infected.

"I have also been infected with coronavirus," Harirchi said in the video apparently filmed by himself. "Last night I had a fever and my preliminary test was positive around midnight," he said.

"I have isolated myself in a place since then. A few minutes ago, I was told that my final test was final and now I am starting to take medication."

An Iranian parliamentarian representing Tehran has also tested positive.

"My crown test is positive … I don't have much hope of continuing life in this world," Mahmoud Sadeghi wrote on Twitter.

In the same message, he asked the head of the Iranian judiciary to release political prisoners to prevent them from becoming infected and allow them to spend the duration of the outbreak with their families.

Deadliest outbreak outside China

Iran confirmed three more deaths and 34 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the country's total number of deaths to 15 and the infection count to 95.

The country has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of China.

According to the ministry of health, most deaths and infections outside of Qom are due to people who recently visited the holy city.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 16 of the new cases were confirmed in Qom, while nine were in Tehran, and two in Alborz, Gilan and Mazandaran.

The virus seemed to be spreading to new parts of Iran, as a new case was also reported in each of the Fars and Khorasan Razavi provinces, as well as on the island of Qeshm.

Despite being Iran's epicenter of the outbreak, Qom has not yet been quarantined.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki defended the decision on Tuesday and said quarantine is an "old method."

"We still do not agree to quarantine cities, as we believe that people are cultivated enough to refrain from traveling from infected cities to other places," the semi-official ISNA news agency said.