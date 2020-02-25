IPad Pro 2020 design potentially confirmed by a new case leak – BGR

%MINIFYHTML189e76da5359c7ee0664615ce6429c5911% %MINIFYHTML189e76da5359c7ee0664615ce6429c5912%

Many of Apple's leaks in recent weeks have revolved (understandably) around the iPhone 9, as it is expected to be the company's next major release. That said, it probably won't be the only Apple hardware that will debut in the first half of the year, an assumption backed by a new Ben Geskin leak on Twitter.

Previous leaks and rumors have suggested that the iPad Pro 2020 will feature a square camera array similar to that of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. The alleged iPad Pro case in the tweet below has a square cutout that would fit perfectly into this matrix, as well as a hole for the headphone jack on the side, a cutout for the power button on the top and a cutout for the USB- Port C on the bottom of the case. Check it out here:

Apple has not yet confirmed anything about its hardware line by 2020, but reports have claimed that the iPad Pro 2020 could be the first device built by Apple to adopt a 3D flight time sensor. The TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, also said that the new iPad Pro will feature an updated Face ID and an A14X processor, and expects the tablet to launch in the first half of the year. If the coronavirus outbreak can be contained and everything is still ongoing, we could even see the iPad Pro at Apple's spring event next month.

We have not been flooded exactly with iPad leaks in recent months, but Steve Hemmerstoffer's filtered renders may have given us an early look at the design last December. At the very least, the device in those renders would align with the supposed iPad Pro case that Geskin shared on Monday morning.