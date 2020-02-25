Interview with Tom Cairney: Fulham captain anxious to avoid the play-offs of the Championship | Soccer news

Watch Fulham vs Swansea live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40 pm on Wednesday; the start is at 7.45pm







On May 26, 2018, Tom Cairney marked the winner in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final to send Fulham back to the Premier League after an absence of four seasons.

Less than two years later, he is looking to take the Cottagers to the top once again. But this time he hopes to do it without the need for a Wembley masterpiece, in the eyes of the world.

"It's strange, oddly enough," he told Sky Sports EFL podcast. "It was the best day of my career and I think the day will never be defeated as a whole."

"But you're trying your best not to get back into that situation. To be honest, I don't want to go back there and have the chance to ruin the memories! I hope we can try to catch the first two."

Fulham's remaining games against the current top six Date Adversary February 29 Preston (H) 7 of March Bristol City (A) March 13 Brentford (H) March 18th Leeds (A) April 10th Nottingham Forest (A) April 25th West Brom (A)

Before the clash at home Tuesday with Swansea, who is live Sky Sports Football Red ButtonThe Scott Parker team sits fourth on the table, five points behind second-placed Leeds and 12 behind the leader West Brom, with 12 games to play.

Each result remains feasible, especially when you take a look at the club's results in the second half of the promotional campaign mentioned above, when an unbeaten streak of 23 games helped them finish third.

The Fulham captain breathes deeply while trying to assess the ascent race in his current state.

"I see many teams thinking the same and probably saying exactly the same as me," he said.

"You can say that you are chasing the two best, but at the same time I think the seventh is also a few points away from us, so two losses or two victories can shoot you or knock you down. I don't think it's ever been so tight at this stage of the season, but there was a strange Christmas period, we took some ground.

"West Brom and Leeds had a great advantage (at the beginning of the season). I remember seeing them and they were both playing very well, but at the same time, with the experience I had in this league, (I know) anything can happen.

"I remember that a few years ago, Leeds was 12 points ahead of us in February or March and we ended up catching them and defeating them in the play-offs. It would be nice if something like that could happen again."

"You speak it among your teammates and how good it would be to have a few extra weeks off! The play-offs are a great opportunity to participate; the semifinals were incredible. When you are in it, it is special and you enjoy it, but if you are in you have to win it. It's a lot of pressure. "

A change in focus in recent weeks has seen Fulham firm in the back, but has also scored a significantly lower number of goals than fans have grown accustomed to and Cairney believes he has placed them in a better position to challenge at the top of the table.

He added: "I think we got a few clean sheets and that was pretty weird compared to the start of the season, where we conceded goals but beat the teams. We won some 1-0 games, which is not very & # 39; Fulham- ish & # 39 ;.

"I remember that Hull left, we won 1-0, (1-0 a) Blackburn away and they hadn't been defeated at home since September, I think it was. We put on a professional performance and I think that was the key, really.

"I think we will always create and score goals, that is what we say before the games. We will always have a chance and with our striker (Aleksandar Mitrovic), we want to score a pair. So, if we have that solid base and keep a clean sheet , we always like to win games.

"I think the style of play is different (from the side of the promotion) but there are some similarities: we try to keep the ball, keep possession, dominate the games. We continue that crazy race the season in which we were promoted – we were half undefeated season, but at this stage we are in a better position than before, so there have been some more positive aspects this year. "

In many ways, it has been a transition season. A transition back to the rigors of the second level and, more prominently, a complete transition to administration for Parker, who took over Claudio Ranieri a year ago next Friday. "The conversations have changed," Cairney said with a smile.

"It's a bit strange when you share a dressing room with someone, you play with him and suddenly he's your manager, but you used to have conversations with them that remain in the dressing rooms and now you can't. I really have those conversations!

"It's a bit strange in that regard, but respect is always there. Respect from me as a player when I played was great; he has a good presence and was a great player. I played with him at the end of his career, but He was a top player, and to be fair, when he joins training he is still the best player, which is a bit embarrassing.

"It is difficult. It could be said that he has one of the best squadrons of the Championship to manage in his first managerial job. It is a good job but it is also a difficult job at the same time, so to be in the position in which he is in this At the moment, I don't think he gets enough credit he deserves.

"The teams don't always recover (to the Premier League), so being in the position we are in is a credit for him and his team."

With that in mind, does Cairney believe that dreams of automatic promotion are feasible?

He said: "I think it's too early to say that West Brom is gone, but they have a good mattress and have played very well lately and they deserve it, but you're always looking for the next team. We're probably seeing Leeds more than West Brom at the moment, but I don't think any team could have done it yet.

"It's an incredible league for fans, for neutral people and playing in it is also quite special. We were defeated at the bottom of the league and it doesn't happen in many other leagues. It's great to be involved and the play-offs are special , but I hope we are not in them. "