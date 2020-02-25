Intense Manhunt on the move for the driver who fatally struck 12-year-old Castro Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML42948065f150842582d689acac4872de11% %MINIFYHTML42948065f150842582d689acac4872de12%

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – An intense chase in the San Francisco Bay area was underway early Tuesday for the driver of a Ford truck, who fatally struck a 12-year-old Castro Valley girl at a pedestrian crossing a few blocks from home when he returned from school.

Police were armed with photos and videos of the surveillance camera truck in the accident neighborhood at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, the Castro Valley office of the California Highway Patrol published that the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was a black Ford F-150 truck driven by a 25 to 35-year-old man, last seen traveling South on Crow Canyon Road around 580. The photos of the vehicle were made public early Tuesday.

The girl was reportedly at the crosswalk at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road with her sister when she was beaten while walking home from Creekside High School.

She suffered serious injuries, was immediately transferred to Oakland Children's Hospital and died shortly thereafter.

The driver paused for a moment and then fled the scene, authorities said.

"And then, after she fell to the ground or the ground, the driver stopped and left," said CHP officer Gabe Walters.

Jeffrey Cho's mother rushed to help the girls.

"She came down and gave the older sister some water, not sure what else happened, but I think my mother was there trying to comfort her, take care of her right now," Cho said.

CHP says that Crow Canyon Road is very busy.

"During, like after school, there are always many children, there is an elementary school uphill," Cho said.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family while they mourn the loss of their daughter," said CHP's Facebook post.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office and the Castro Valley CHP were investigating the case.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident should call the Castro Valley CHP office at (510) 582-9028 or 911 to report it.