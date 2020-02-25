Indianapolis Colts is still processing Andrew Luck's retirement, says owner Jim Irsay | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a411% %MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a412%

"I don't think you've reached an agreement with that."





%MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a413% %MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a414% The Andrew Luck era in Indianapolis lasted only seven seasons.

%MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a415% %MINIFYHTML0decc512473a3c78c41e86743e74a5a416%

Owner Jim Irsay admits that the Indianapolis Colts are still mourning the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in August 2019.

"I don't think you've reached an agreement with that," Irsay said in a radio interview with the Indy The Fan station on Monday morning.

"He's a special guy. He's a special guy for his organization, he's only 29 years old. I told him:" Andrew, this is a free country and I respect your decision. "

"I would never like to convince anyone of that because the way this game is played is not a contact sport. It is a collision sport. It is a difficult game."

The fate that left shortly before the start of the season prompted the Colts to commit to Jacoby Brissett, who signed a two-year contract worth $ 30 million.

Jaguars will play at Wembley twice in 2020 The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two of their home games of the regular NFL season at Wembley Stadium during the 2020 season.

But with several prominent free agent quarterbacks and a draft rich in pass potential, the Colts are also seeking help in the position.

8:40 See highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV See highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

For now, it's simply the showcase season in Indianapolis. That could definitely change.

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota and Nick Foles, who has a strong relationship with head coach Frank Reich, are some of the options the Colts might consider.

Foles is under contract for three more seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his contract could push him into the open market.

Obada: The low season is the worst moment After the intensity of the Super Bowl and the playoffs, the NFL offseason is glimpsed: Efe Obada de Carolina talks to Sky Sports about a new deal and a long wait.

"We will continue to evaluate that position," Irsay made clear. "I mean you know how important that is. You know that I know how important that is.

"I know we will find the right answer and Jacoby can have a much higher ceiling than he has now. That is a possibility. We could recruit someone. That is a possibility. We will see what happens, but obviously that is the position that is very important."

Brissett finished the 272 season of 447 passes for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Closing the door to Luck, who had shoulder and calf injuries the previous two seasons, is not in the nature of Irsay.

He admitted that there is a part of him that asks "what would happen if,quot; when it comes to Luck feeling revived after a season out.

"These days, for quarterbacks, they are protected more than ever," he said.

Gillan reflects on the NFL rookie year Punter Jamie Gillan reflects on his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns and offers advice to student athletes from the UK NFL Academy.

"Everyone knows that if you touch a quarterback, the flag is on the ground 15 yards. So I think it's a benefit. I try to argue (with him) too, & # 39; What about the $ 700 millions that are you leaving on the table? (laughs)? "

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the news and arguments of low season, including Scouting Combine, Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL