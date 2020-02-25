In pictures: the life of Hosni Mubarak | Egypt

%MINIFYHTML5f3543ad17481dc8b2d51d5cb0f70c9411% %MINIFYHTML5f3543ad17481dc8b2d51d5cb0f70c9412%

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak died at the age of 91, state television said Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for almost 30 years until he resigned amid mass protests against his government in 2011, although he and his family stayed in the country.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring to kill 239 protesters during the 18-day revolt, but was released in 2017 after being acquitted of the charges.

However, he was convicted in 2015, along with his two children, for diverting public funds and using the money to improve family property. They were sentenced to three years in jail.