IIt: IIM, IIT form a consortium to promote entrepreneurship – Latest news

The IIM and IIT have formed a consortium to promote the entrepreneurial ecosystem through research and collaboration around innovation, the business school said Tuesday.

"The IIMs in Bangalore, Calcutta and Kozhikode and the IITs in Bombay and Madras have formed the Innovation-Adventure and Entrepreneurship Network in India (iVEIN) to harness their strengths and work with incubators, investors and the government to disseminate knowledge," The institute said in a statement.

Noting that innovation, adventure and entrepreneurship were attracting the attention of policy makers, IIT-Madras management studies professor Thillai Rajan said that the three areas would play a key role in the country's economic growth.

"The iVEIN network will facilitate research in the field among academic fraternity and create ways to disseminate knowledge through conferences and magazine publications," Rajan said.

The network will also create a strategic bridge between stakeholders, strengthen the ecosystem and synthesize the knowledge that is in the silos between the different groups.

"As academic incubators play a fundamental role, iVEIN will help create a platform for them to share best practices and lead the promotion of activities such as research that the private ecosystem neglects," said IIM-Bangalore professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan in the chance.

The network will also document Indian experiences in entrepreneurship and innovation and create data-based knowledge for all stakeholders.

"The initiative will boost entrepreneurship in the country by helping to formulate policies, implement innovation and help business practice," the statement said.

