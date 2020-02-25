Home Latest News Idlib from Syria sees ghost towns while hundreds of thousands flee |...

Idlib from Syria sees ghost towns while hundreds of thousands flee | news from Syria

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Idlib from Syria sees ghost towns while hundreds of thousands flee | news from Syria
%MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f711% %MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f712%

At least one million people are on the move in the Idlib province of Syria.

Stranded in the border area with Turkey and for fear of the bombings of the Syrian government, the displaced have nowhere to flee or hide.

%MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f713%%MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f714%

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Cilvegozu on Turkey's border with Syria.

%MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f715% %MINIFYHTML223ecd47695940b8632b7dbc9207d7f716%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©