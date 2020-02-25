Ice Cube and his son look like twins in Birthday Post

%MINIFYHTML327a2081ce021f17a68e4b3fff27f46611% %MINIFYHTML327a2081ce021f17a68e4b3fff27f46612%

Giving a birthday thanks to his eldest son O & # 39; Shea Jackson Jr., the former member of N.W.

Ice Cubeson of O & # 39; Shea Jackson Jr. clearly inherits a good part of its genes. As he gets older, the actor / rapper, who turned 29 on Monday, February 24, looks more like his famous father.

Fans of the hit creator "Check Yo Self" realized this when he posted a birthday tribute to his eldest son on his Instagram page. By sharing his photo with the birthday boy, he simply captioned it: "Happy birthday, son."

After seeing this image, Cube fans and supporters, whose real name is O & # 39; Shea Jackson, went to the comments section to express how they were surprised by the strange resemblance of the father and son.

"It took me a minute, I thought why he had retouched himself … then I read the caption that you are identical!" A fan, who confused Jackson Jr. with his father, wrote. A confused fan asked: "What is the son?" while another commented: "Damn, I thought it was side by side with a younger ice cube."

"He was identical," said one person, while others used the words "Doppelganger," "Literally twins" and "clone" to describe how much they resemble each other. Another joked: "Lol, we have an ice cube on the right and ice water on the left."

Jackson Jr. is Cube's eldest of four children with his wife Kimberly Woodruff. The couple, who married in April 1992, welcomed their second son Darrell in 1992, a daughter named Kareema in 1994 and another baby, Shareef, in 1995.

Jackson Jr. portrays his father in N.W.A biopic "Directly from Compton", which was released in 2015. After his appearance in the film, people noticed his physical resemblance to his father, which Cube described as" perfect. "The 50-year-old star told Jimmy Kimmel In October 2014, "was born to play the role."