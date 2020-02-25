I Am Jazz Exclusive: a drag request does not happen so well

Jazz Jennings He is looking for some help from his family. But it is not your typical request.
In the exclusive glimpse of I am jazzAbove, Jazz asks his brother, grandfather and dad to perform in their drag show. This is not a drag show, it is a charity event for her friend Noelle, whose insurance company will not cover her gender confirmation procedure.
"I wanted to ask all three if they wanted to participate and perform in Jazz," Jazz asks his family while trying on wigs.
His father, Greg, has some reservations and asks: "So, it's not just about dressing, but about singing or synchronizing a song?"
But Grandpa Jack is ready.
"I see Noelle as someone who deserves the best and the first thing that comes to mind is:" Why not? "He says in a confessional.
"I am very proud of Grandpa Jack for taking a step forward and agreeing to do this drag show because I know he is completely out of his comfort zone. I love Grandpa Jack very much," Jazz says in a confessional.
Despite the reservations of Greg and Griffin, wigs are still tested and have fun doing it. Will they come to the drag performance? "Maybe they get involved and want to participate," Jazz says in an exclusive look. Maybe you shouldn't have your hopes too high.
"It's just not my thing, it's not dad's business," says Griffin. "It is none of our things."
Why don't they even consider it? How are you so sure that resistance is not "your thing,quot;? That's what Grandpa Jack and Jazz want to know.
Click play in the video above to hear them try to explain their reasons for not wanting to act in the charity program.
"I thought you would say:‘ Yes, we want to get on the plate and really get out of our comfort zone for you and Noelle, "says Jazz.
I am jazz airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in TLC.