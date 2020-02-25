I Am Jazz Exclusive: a drag request does not happen so well

Jazz Jennings He is looking for some help from his family. But it is not your typical request.

In the exclusive glimpse of I am jazzAbove, Jazz asks his brother, grandfather and dad to perform in their drag show. This is not a drag show, it is a charity event for her friend Noelle, whose insurance company will not cover her gender confirmation procedure.

"I wanted to ask all three if they wanted to participate and perform in Jazz," Jazz asks his family while trying on wigs.

His father, Greg, has some reservations and asks: "So, it's not just about dressing, but about singing or synchronizing a song?"

But Grandpa Jack is ready.