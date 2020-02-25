Huddsf & # 39; ld 2 – 1 Bristol C

The humble Huddersfield stopped the rot to ease his fears of descent with a 2-1 victory over the play-off that pursues Bristol City.

Danny Cowley's troubled Terriers had thwarted three games without a victory in the Sky Bet Championship.

But goals from Benfica borrower Chris Willock and Karlan Grant, from the penalty spot, caused damage at John Smith Stadium.

Famara Diedhiou withdrew a goal in the 89th minute, but it was too little and too late for the visitors.

The victory led the West Yorkshire team to 19th place, five points from the drop zone.

However, the defeat made a dent in the Robins play-off bet: there are now three points between them and one place among the coveted first six.

More worrying for Lee Johnson is the fact that his team has now lost three straight games without scoring.

The Terriers left the blocks by pressing the Johnson Robins.

The first opportunity of the game fell on the loan of Arsenal Emile Smith Rowe, but he could only shoot wide.

Leicester's former wing, Danny Simpson, exploded over the bar after visitors did well to jump in the path of Lewis O & # 39; Brien and Willock's shooting.

Then, veteran striker Fraizer Campbell could not reach the end of Grant's teasing in the goal.

Campbell had the ball at the bottom of the net, after Daniel Bentley kept Willock's blow well away, but the line judge's flag interrupted the celebrations at home.

But Willock got his first goal for the club to give the hosts a well-deserved advantage in the 39th minute with an impressive blow, after being chosen by Smith Rowe.

However, the Robins were about to match the halftime blow when Diedhiou shook the pole.

City were the aggressors after the restart while desperately trying to return to the game.

Diedhiou failed to prove Jonas Lossl after meeting Jamie Paterson's center with his head, and against the play, the hosts doubled their lead.

Smith Rowe was dragged by Nathan Baker and Grant made no mistake from 12 yards.

Former Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells, who has scored only once since joining the ranks at Ashton Gate, dragged a wide shot at the other end.

Bentley managed to save with his legs to avoid Grant's diverted effort, with Smith Rowe wasting the rebound.

Grant showed a dazzling footwork to beat the defenders of three Robins to enter the box, before shooting a long distance from the target.

Bentley then produced a smart stop to avoid Smith Rowe, with O & # 39; Brien inexplicably expanding the rebound from two yards.

Diedhiou made no mistake after Lossl stopped Jay DaSilva's shot on his way, but the hosts stood firm for three vital points.

What the managers said …

Huddersfield & # 39; s Danny Cowley: "" It is very important that we do not get carried away, although this was a good performance. We need to be even more ruthless, and we must constantly back this up. I am satisfied with the work tonight, but there is still work ahead.

"Slowly but surely, we are seeing our identity in the foreground. We have seen what the players are capable of, and that is what I expect of them now. We want to find consistency for our fans. It has been a challenge week and I am very happy of having delivered for them tonight. "

Bristol City & # 39; s Lee johnson: "The players know without a doubt that it was not close to the standard we have set over the years. As a collective, we have not acted anywhere near our level. Obviously, the performance of the first half was for the most part.

"It seemed that we enjoyed football for some periods, but it is very difficult to drink. It is a bad feeling that is trapped in my stomach at this time. We were static, we seemed motionless, we had a very physical side and we won none.

"I am not discrediting Huddersfield because they looked bright. What we have to think about now is how we went from the performance level in the first half to get a result in Millwall."