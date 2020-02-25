Huawei's new Mate Xs is better than its predecessor in every way, except for a fatal flaw: BGR

When Huawei introduced the foldable Mate X at MWC 2019, the innovative phone stole the show.

It was easily the best commercial folding phone we had seen so far, which was not difficult to achieve, considering that Samsung had only presented the Galaxy Fold a few days before the Huawei event. Cut to 2020, and the Chinese smartphone seller has just introduced the Mate X successor during an event that would have taken place during MWC 2020, if it were not for the coronavirus outbreak that led to the cancellation of the program. As expected, the Mate Xs is better in every way than its predecessor, except for a fatal defect.

Like last year, Samsung introduced a folding phone before Huawei had the opportunity to announce the Mate X. But this time, the Z Flip actually went on sale, and the cover is a clear winner for Samsung. Not to mention that it is much cheaper at $ 1,380 than any other folding in the market, including Motorola Razr.

That's what you need to know before introducing the Mate Xs. The phone looks like last year's phone, but it was improved in every way possible, with better build quality and better hardware. It is still very expensive at € 2,499. But, as we said in the headline, there is a gigantic problem.

The phone features a "four layer,quot; screen that should make it more durable and a redesigned hinge made of zirconium-based liquid metal, which should also improve durability. But the phone is still using a transparent polyimide film instead of glass, which is covered by another plastic screen protector. Then, yes, it will be more prone to damage than the Galaxy Z Flip.

On the hardware front, we have the obvious processor update, from Kirin 980 to Kirin 990, complete with 5G support. The CPU and GPU are more powerful and efficient, and the 5G chip is faster than the Qualcomm 5G chip for the Snapdragon 865 and works in more markets, according to the Huawei presentation. The phone also has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6+ connectivity.

No changes are the specifications of the screen. We are seeing a 6.6-inch main screen and an 8-inch screen when the device is deployed. A third 6.38-inch screen is available for selfies and video calls. Also the same is the 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging of 55 W, as well as the configuration of the camera, which has four lenses (40 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 16 megapixels, ToF sensor).

But, and this will play a very important role in deciding whether to pay the price tag of € 2,499 for the phone, the Mate Xs comes without pre-installed Google applications, as you might suspect. Keep running Android 10, but it's not the Android 10 that comes with Play Store, Gmail and Google Maps installed. And you can't install them yourself. Huawei is still banned from using Google applications, and that will be a difficult proposal for Huawei international customers who may be interested in buying the Mate Xs.

But if you're willing to try AppGallery and Huawei alternatives for Google applications, then you should know that the expensive folding will launch in several markets later this year.

