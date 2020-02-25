Hrithik Roshan approached for the biographical film of Sourav Ganguly?

Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as Dada by fans, is one of the most famous cricketers in game history. During his leadership, he led the Indian team to be treated as mere losers to a force to consider. Your contributions will always be remembered by game lovers. Now, it seems that we will also witness the history of one of the best captains of India on the big screen.

It is rumored that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is interested in showing the story of Sourav Ganguly on the big screen. Reports state that Dharma has also met with representatives of Sourav Ganguly to discuss rights and other details about the project. Dharma plans to approach Hrithik Roshan to play the role of the former captain of India. In an earlier interview with a leading newspaper, Sourav had revealed that he had met with Ekta Kapoor to discuss the possibility of a movie, but nothing went beyond that.

%MINIFYHTML420be43e785494dadfcb4648838220c813% %MINIFYHTML420be43e785494dadfcb4648838220c814%

Well, all we can expect is that these conversations are not in vain too.

%MINIFYHTML420be43e785494dadfcb4648838220c815% %MINIFYHTML420be43e785494dadfcb4648838220c816%