How to watch the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Seven Democrats candidates for president have qualified for Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, to be hosted by Up News Info News. It is the last opportunity that candidates will have to present on a national stage before Saturday's primary primary in South Carolina, and the last before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The presenter and editor of "Up News Info Evening News," Norah O & # 39; Donnell, and the co-host of "Up News Info This Morning,quot;, Gayle King, will moderate the debate, along with the interrogation of Margaret Brennan, moderator of Face the Nation and correspondent Washington foreign affairs chief, Washington chief correspondent Commander Garrett and "60 Minutes,quot; correspondent Bill Whitaker.

How to look at the Democratic debate

Date: Tuesday, February 25

Tuesday, February 25 Time : 8 p.m. until 10:15 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. until 10:15 p.m. ET Watch in the T.V: The debate will be transmitted Up News Info stations .

The debate will be transmitted . Live streaming online: Stream on CBSN through the video player above or on various devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can also broadcast the debate on Up News Info All Access; or on FuboTV (get a free trial).

Stream on CBSN through the video player above or on various devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can also broadcast the debate on Up News Info All Access; or on FuboTV (get a free trial). Analysis and spinning room: The coverage of the spinning room will begin at 10:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Up News Info, Up News Info All Access, CBSN stations and the previous video player.

The coverage of the spinning room will begin at 10:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Up News Info, Up News Info All Access, CBSN stations and the previous video player. Live Updates: Follow us on CBSNews.com.

Up News Info News is co-host of the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, starting at 8 p.m. ET in Up News Info stations. The debate will be broadcast live on CBSN, the 24/7 free streaming service of Up News Info News, and will appear in its entirety on BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS. Twitter is a debate partner, and voters can use the hashtag #DemDebate to send questions that can be posed to candidates.

Up News Info News and CBSN will broadcast live coverage following the debate organized by Elaine Quijano, host of "Red & Blue,quot; of CBSN and political correspondent Ed O & # 39; Keefe starting at 10:15 pm, with live interviews with Candidates, substitutes and other news creators. , more in-depth analysis and reports from the Up News Info News team of journalists and collaborators in Charleston.

According to party rules, candidates can participate if they have won at least one committed delegate after the first three contests or if they attract a certain level of support in the polls. Seven of the remaining eight candidates have reached the delegate or voting threshold.

The candidates who qualified are: