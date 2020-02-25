How to make a perfect Instagram panorama

Some years have passed since Instagram allowed him to publish several photos simultaneously in a single publication. This small change allowed many creative options. One of my favorites is to create panoramas without interruptions simply by cutting your photo in two, like this one.

If you want to take advantage of this little tidy trick, here is a quick and simple tutorial on how you can carry it out.

Before you begin, you will need two things: Adobe Photoshop (or another pixel-based photo editor that allows you to work with layers) and a basic understanding of Instagram requirements to resize photos.

First, about size: no matter what photo you upload, Instagram will resize and compress your images automatically. For example, square photos will always end up being 1080 x 1080 and vertical photos will always be 1080 (w) x 1350 (h). So, if you want to create a panorama made of two vertical photos, you must double the pixels along, while the height stays the same: 1080 x 1350 becomes 2160 x 1350. Or if you want to create a panorama made of three images, you will use 3240 x 1350. The same applies if you start with square images, which will fit in a panoramic space twice as wide (2160 x 1080).

Create your panorama

Well, let's start Photoshop and open two documents.

The first must be 2160 x 1350; It is where you "cut,quot; your photos into two parts. Let us name the first document "Full image,quot;.

The second document must be 1080 x 1350; This is where you will place your individual images and prepare them for export. We can name this "Slices,quot;.

Open or drag your image to the first document ("Full Image,quot;).

Go to "View,quot; in your menu bar and select "New guide design,quot;.

Set two columns with zero width and zero channel. If rows are selected, deselect, as you do not need to cut horizontally, only vertically. This will create a turquoise line right in the middle of your photo.

Before moving on to the next step, make sure your "Adjust to guide,quot; is activated. It will make your life much easier.

Select the marquee tool on your left side (or press the shortcut key "M,quot;) and drag the cursor over the first half of the photo. If Fit to Guide is activated, your selection will automatically be adjusted to the turquoise vertical line you created earlier.

Now that you have your selection, you can simply copy and paste it into a new layer in the "Slices,quot; document.

Return to the "Full image,quot; document and repeat for the other half of the image.

Now you are ready to export. You can export each layer at once using the "Layers to files,quot; option in Photoshop (under "File,quot;> "Export,quot;) or you can export each layer individually. I tend to add some more layers to the same document, so I export them in batches. In case you want to verify your final export settings, you can use "Save for Web. "

If you are using a PC, it may be easier to save your files in a cloud service, where you can easily access them with your phone. Or if you are in the macOS / iOS ecosystem, simply send Airdrop your exports.

Put your panorama on Instagram

Making photos appear correctly on Instagram should be quite easy, but let's see that quickly just in case, because there are some things you can easily skip by accident. On your mobile device:

Assuming your exports are 1080 x 1350, be sure to post vertical photos by clicking the arrow icon in the lower left corner.

To publish multiple photos in a publication, press and hold one of the photos or touch "Select multiple,quot; in the lower right corner of the first photo. You can then select the other photos, numbered in the order in which they will appear.

And finally, make sure you have selected the photos in the correct order … because I have definitely made that mistake at least once. Don't be like me