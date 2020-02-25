How to deactivate your Twitter account

There is no doubt about the benefits of Twitter. It is a convenient way to put your memes, world news and popular culture in one place.

But being an active Twitter user requires examining through a daily avalanche of toxic characters, including white supremacists, bots, deepfakes, the president of the United States and more. Also, you can't deny the stress and anxiety that the accelerated pace of the Twitter news cycle can bring, and the tension of constantly debating the response guys.

Listen to me about this: you don't really have to use Twitter. I know it seems that everyone else is using it, but you can be the change you want to see in the world. You can simply delete your account.

Don't worry: it doesn't have to be permanent. If you feel empty and without address after doing this, you can recover your account up to 30 days after the fact. But if it ever becomes too much, just go back to this article and follow the steps. There is a whole world outside your timeline to explore.

Deactivate your Twitter account in a browser

If you are on a computer or mobile browser, go to Twitter.com and log in to your account. To deactivate:

On the web, click on the "More,quot; item at the bottom left of the screen. In the mobile browser, touch your profile icon.

Select "Settings and privacy,quot; and then "Account,quot;

At the end of the list, tap "Deactivate your account,quot;

You will see a screen informing you that, in fact, this will deactivate your account. Ignore it and press "Disable,quot; again at the bottom.

Deactivate your Twitter account in the Twitter application

If you are using a smartphone, go to the Twitter application and make sure you are logged in.

Touch your profile icon in the upper left corner. A side menu will appear. Touch "Settings and privacy,quot; at the bottom.

Touch "Account,quot; at the top. On the account settings page, select "Deactivate your account,quot; at the bottom.



Some things to keep in mind:

To reiterate: your account will not be permanently deleted after this process. Twitter retains your information for 30 days before permanently deleting it. To restore your account, just log in again.

If you plan to create a new Twitter account with the same username and email address as the account you are deactivating, change the current account to a different username and email address before deactivating

If you want to download your Twitter data, do it prior to Disabling Twitter cannot send data from inactive accounts.

Google and other search engines cache the results, which means that your old profile and tweets may still appear in response to search queries at times. However, anyone who clicks on them will receive an error message.

Deactivating your account can be a hassle, but for Twitter credit, it is much simpler than the process of removing other services, such as Uber and Lyft.

But where will I get my news and memes now?

So Twitter left your life. Congratulations! But what will you do now that you don't have an endless barrage of tweets to get around? Here are some other things to try with your new free time.

Mastodon. Mastodon is a decentralized version of Twitter that journalists have praised as "Twitter without Nazis." Instead of a giant disorder of a website, log in to different "instances,quot; of Mastodon, which are communities with different purposes and themes. Instead of tweets, you publish "toots,quot; and have a limit of 500 characters. There is also a built-in content warning function.

