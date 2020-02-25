How Georgina Chapman is dealing with Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict

More than two years after cutting ties with Harvey weinstein, Georgina Chapman He is still rebuilding his life.

In October 2017, the cofounder of Marchesa announced her decision to leave the producer of the film in light of several accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against her. The couple, who married in 2007 and have two children together, ended their divorce in early 2018. He left with an estimated $ 15-20 million and primary custody of a 9-year-old child. India and 6 years old Dashiell, but as a source tells E! News, Georgina is "very sad,quot; about the future her family faces.

Weinstein is preparing to face possible imprisonment after being convicted of two of the five charges related to rape and criminal sexual activity.

"There is no triumph in this situation," shares our source, "only sadness everywhere. (Georgina) is sad for all the women who have been affected by Harvey's actions. He is sad for his children whose lives have changed forever and they have a long way to go. He’s sad that his father is probably in prison and doesn’t have much to do with him. "