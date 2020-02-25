How Georgina Chapman is dealing with Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict

More than two years after cutting ties with Harvey weinstein, Georgina Chapman He is still rebuilding his life.
In October 2017, the cofounder of Marchesa announced her decision to leave the producer of the film in light of several accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against her. The couple, who married in 2007 and have two children together, ended their divorce in early 2018. He left with an estimated $ 15-20 million and primary custody of a 9-year-old child. India and 6 years old Dashiell, but as a source tells E! News, Georgina is "very sad,quot; about the future her family faces.
Weinstein is preparing to face possible imprisonment after being convicted of two of the five charges related to rape and criminal sexual activity.
"There is no triumph in this situation," shares our source, "only sadness everywhere. (Georgina) is sad for all the women who have been affected by Harvey's actions. He is sad for his children whose lives have changed forever and they have a long way to go. He’s sad that his father is probably in prison and doesn’t have much to do with him. "
He adds the inside information: "He still has a broken heart and crying for all the victims. The pain of that will never go away."
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
We are told that the 43-year-old fashion designer is surrounded by a "great support system,quot; that continues to help Georgina and the children. However, our source says that Georgina finds it "difficult,quot; to "reassemble the pieces and move on with her life,quot;.
"She knew this was going to happen and she wanted to be prepared for her children and what this would mean for them," the source adds. "She has had some contact with Harvey, but he doesn't see the children very much. It's a very sad time for everyone who has been affected."
Georgina has not publicly commented on her ex-husband's conviction, but in 2018 she described feeling "humiliated,quot; by the scandal in an interview with fashion.
"What will be their lives?" he wondered aloud, referring to his children. "What are people going to tell you? It's as if love His father. They love him. I can't stand it for them! "
Weinstein's sentence is scheduled for March 11 and will remain behind bars until then. According to his lawyer, according to CNN, he still receives treatment in a New York City hospital after suffering chest pains and heart palpitations.
ME! The news has been communicated with Georgina's team to comment.