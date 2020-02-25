Hosni Mubarak's legacy of forced stability

%MINIFYHTMLdc7318f95fa9ebf41cbed883d7432d5611% %MINIFYHTMLdc7318f95fa9ebf41cbed883d7432d5612%

OBIT – MUBARAK script # 18702 – UPDATE UPLOADED TO REACH 10.3.2016 TRT 4; 48 SCOPE OF THE SCOPE: A legacy of forced stability SUMMARY OF THE SCOPE: Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for almost three decades, died after spending the last years of his life facing charges of financial corruption and collusion in the murder of Egyptian protesters. SCREEN TEXT: A legacy of forced stability HOSNI MUBARAK 1928-2016 Musical opening SOT: Mubarak: "In the name of Allah, the kindest, the most merciful: my compatriots. The citizens, the children of Egypt, men and women, I address you today … VO: "This is Michael Slackman for The New York Times. Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for almost 30 years, never intended to be president. His rise was described by many as an accident in history, launched by the murder of his predecessor Anwar el Sadat in 1981. Mr. Mubarak, then vice president, was sitting next to Mr. Sadat when armed men opened fire and they killed him. His rise was described by many as an accident in history, launched by the murder of his predecessor Anwar el Sadat in 1981. Mr. Mubarak, then vice president, was sitting next to Mr. Sadat when armed men opened fire and they killed him. NAT: Gunfire VO: That experience helped establish the principles by which he ruled the country for the next 3 decades. NAT: Singing in Arabic "Long live the Arab Republic of Egypt,quot; VO: Focused on security and stability. He maintained strong control over society through the police and intelligence services, an approach that eventually led to his downfall. During his years in office, Hosni Mubarak maintained an emergency law that gave his forces the ability to arrest and detain without cause. NAT: VO Protest: maintained a ban on the Muslim Brotherhood. It also silenced the popular secular political leaders and movements that could have challenged their monopoly over power. In many ways, Hosni Mubarak was a very reliable ally for Washington and other western capitals. He provided a check, or so they believe against the seizure of Egypt by the Islamists. It provided a counterweight to Iran, but perhaps most importantly, it retained the peace treaty with Israel and benefited from receiving thousands and billions of dollars in aid. For many years, Mubarak seemed invincible after having survived multiple assassination attempts, but as life became more difficult for most Egyptians, and the social contract was undone, Mubarak was increasingly seen as an autocrat. isolated that promoted or at least allowed corruption and cronyism. NAT: Protest, Tahrir Square. VO: He finally took a wave of popular revolts throughout the Middle East to threaten his iron grip. For 18 days, tens of thousands, at some moments millions of Egyptians appeared, they poured into Tahrir Square, Muslims and Christians, rich and poor, secular and religious united behind the ideas democracy, freedom, opportunity and finally Hosni Mubarak was seen forced to resign. NEW VO: In 2012, after Mubarak was removed from power, Mohammed Morsi, leader of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, a group that for decades was repressed by the rulers of Egypt, came to power. SOT MORSI: "… President for all Egyptians, wherever they are,quot; But after a year in office, the increasingly autocratic and ineffective government of Morsi sparked a new wave of protests. The military moved out and expelled him from power, eventually installing General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the next president of Egypt. SOT el-SISI: 00; 45-00; 51 "We will be able to raise the status of our country Egypt." VO: Hosni Mubarak initially thought he would be able to endure retirement in silence, but that was not the case. He was arrested and his two sons, Alaa and Gamal, along with many of their government allies were imprisoned. Mr. Mubarak was taken to court. It was a show that no Egyptian had thought they would ever see. He was taken on a hospital stretcher to a cage in a courtroom and treated him remarkably like any other defendant. Judicial authority: Muhammad Hosni al-Sayyid Mubarak Mubarak: Current music returns VO: Being expelled, replaced by his nemesis of the Muslim Brotherhood and imprisoned was a painful fall from misfortune. But once the military resumed government reigns, the former president was left in the relative comfort of a military hospital overlooking the Nile. With Mubarak missing and his security service in ruins, Egypt fell into chaos. Finally, his former allies returned to public life and many of the protesters who had helped overthrow him were arrested. VO: Legal problems continued to haunt Mubarak in his last years, but few Egyptians seemed to care. The man, once mentioned as the modern pharaoh of Egypt, glided silently out of public view, half forgotten by the people who once ruled.