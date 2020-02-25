Honda Classic picks, sleepers, betting tips

%MINIFYHTMLe5de5ff0f31b0b958755415e9ee74c0211% %MINIFYHTMLe5de5ff0f31b0b958755415e9ee74c0212%

The west coast spin of the PGA Tour season is over, and we are in Florida for the Honda Classic, which is played at the PGA National Champions Course. PGA National is one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour calendar, and presents one of the most difficult three-hole sections you will see, which is called "The Bear Trap,quot;. Perhaps that is why we will see a relatively weak field, which makes putting together your betting card more difficult.

PGA National is a Par-70 design of medium length, 7,150 yards, which presents dozens of water hazards, out of bounds and general destroyers of scorecards in almost all holes. This is one of the best courses for mills, and the winning score should be in the range of -8 to -10.

The latest events from Riviera to Chapultepec have really favored long hitters, but PGA National is a clearly different design style, with many holes that make players pound from the tee to avoid missing the street and end up in the thick Bermuda from the countryside rough. There may not be another unimportant event in which hitting the ball in general is more important than this week at the PGA National. The double bogey or worse can be lurking in virtually every hole in the field, and prepare for some serious sweats if you have contentious golfers in the final stretch because holes 14, 15, 16 and 17 generally play well above the pair. The wind will also play a big factor, since the average wind in this event generally stays above 15 mph.

As indicated earlier, the field this week is quite weak, but there is still some stellar power with Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland and Viktor Hovland making the trip to Palm Beach. The history of this event suggests that the weakest field will result in one of the favorites winning, and outside the favorite Tommy Fleetwood (11/1) before the tournament, can argue that Koepka (13/1), Fowler (15 / 1), Woodland (25/1) and Rose (26/1) are all undervalued.

Honda Classic betting tips, odds

Absolute bets to consider

* fees through DraftKings Sportsbook

Gary Woodland 1/25

I'm going to take a look at Woodland in any field where I can get less from the driver of the tee, so naturally I will start my betting card on 25/1. Honestly, Woodland would have around 18/1 with a pretty poor field, so I'm going to jump to this 25/1 number offered by the books. Woodland hits one of the best street stingers to find golf in all golf, which he will probably use often in PGA National. Woodland is coming out of a quietly good T12 final in Mexico and is being disrespected in a course that, on paper, is ideal for his game.

Justin Rose 1/26

I supported Rose in Riviera 45/1, and although he didn't produce, I'm going to take another look this week. The odds of 26/1 for a player of Rose's long-term quality are too valuable to let them pass in such a soft field, and one must think that he will begin to change things after fighting for much of 2020. Rose will He jumped the WGC-Mexico last week to prepare for the Florida swing, and I hope he plays well in a course that gives more importance to the ball hit. I will continue to support Rose as long as the books offer value in their absolute probabilities because the window of opportunity will disappear as soon as I inevitably get a top 10.

Lucas Glover 85/1

There are some names in the middle range that are worth considering, with Shane Lowry (35/1), Bud Cauley (60/1), Joaquin Niemann (66/1) and Keegan Bradley (70/1). play for direct bets, top 10 and top 20. However, I want to go a little deeper to find a great ball forward in Glover at 85/1. I've been at Glover every one of the last three years here in the Honda Classic, and why not go back to the pot once again for a direct bet on 85/1 and a T20 bet on +300? Glover is an all-time bad player for a PGA Tour professional, but his ball stroke will keep him afloat in the PGA National. He has published the end of T4, T17 and T21 in his last three presentations at this event.

Tom Hoge 100/1

When looking for a deep bomb play this week, I wanted someone around 100/1 to play well and have the ability to hit the ball set for PGA National. Hoge is sitting 100/1 and arguably the best golf of his career after making five straight cuts. I am worried that he will keep that shape after a few weeks of rest, but I feel good about how he prepares for the week given that he ranked 15th on the Tour in "won strokes: focus,quot; this season. If you don't feel like betting on the 100/1 long shot directly, consider investing in Hoge to get a result in the top 20 at +400.