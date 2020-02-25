Hollywood Tour buses will be banned from using certain streets under a new ordinance – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Local tour bus operators accustomed to taking their customers to the steep and windy neighborhoods of Hollywood in hopes of having a look at the stars could soon be prevented from doing so.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Council unanimously passed a motion ordering the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) to dictate which roads are not safe for tourist buses.

“For too long, unscrupulous tour bus operators have been putting their passengers and the public at risk by driving along narrow hill roads that were not built for heavy vehicles, making illegal U-turns and allowing passengers to get on and off behind blind curves, ”Councilman David Ryu said in a statement.

Ryu, whose district includes Hollywood Hills, proposed the ordinance for the first time in September 2017. The motion was precipitated by the passage of bill 25 of the California Assembly that same month, which granted cities the right to regulate what streets can use tourist buses and allows them to ban the use of loudspeakers or public address systems.

In November 2017, the Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance that requires tourist buses to replace speakers with headphones.

The new law mandates LADOT to "establish rules, policies and procedures to identify streets, street segments or routes that for security reasons will be restricted or limited by a tourist bus."

The ordinance, which awaits the signature of Mayor Eric Garcetti, will take effect in April.