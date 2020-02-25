Hilary Duff wants a law change after the photographer's incident in the Son game

Hilary Duff He is taking a stand.

%MINIFYHTML14696b69c5eefd49f2d48948a1b5f30d13% %MINIFYHTML14696b69c5eefd49f2d48948a1b5f30d14%

The Disney student, who is the mother of children. Luca, 7 and Banks, 1, asks that the laws be changed after a "spooky,quot; incident in his son's soccer game over the weekend. Saturday Lizzie McGuire Star took her Instagram to share a video of her confrontation with a photographer who, according to her, was taking pictures of children in the game.

%MINIFYHTML14696b69c5eefd49f2d48948a1b5f30d15% %MINIFYHTML14696b69c5eefd49f2d48948a1b5f30d16%

"Who are you with here?" Duff could be heard asking the man, who did not confirm his profession. "Do you know anyone on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the children, please?"

"It's legal," the man told Duff, who said he was making her "feel really uncomfortable."

Upon revisiting the incident on Monday night, Duff told his followers that he was having "more thoughts,quot; about everything that happened.

"To be honest with you, I'm not even sure I know the guy was 100% paparazzi," Duff began his Instagram Story video series. "I could have been a normal guy, I recognize most of the paparazzi who kill me every day and I had never seen him before."