Hilary Duff wants a law change after the photographer's incident in the Son game

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
Hilary Duff He is taking a stand.
The Disney student, who is the mother of children. Luca, 7 and Banks, 1, asks that the laws be changed after a "spooky,quot; incident in his son's soccer game over the weekend. Saturday Lizzie McGuire Star took her Instagram to share a video of her confrontation with a photographer who, according to her, was taking pictures of children in the game.
"Who are you with here?" Duff could be heard asking the man, who did not confirm his profession. "Do you know anyone on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the children, please?"
"It's legal," the man told Duff, who said he was making her "feel really uncomfortable."
Upon revisiting the incident on Monday night, Duff told his followers that he was having "more thoughts,quot; about everything that happened.
"To be honest with you, I'm not even sure I know the guy was 100% paparazzi," Duff began his Instagram Story video series. "I could have been a normal guy, I recognize most of the paparazzi who kill me every day and I had never seen him before."
Duff told his fans that, at first, he thought he could have been a member of a child's family on the opposing team. But then, Duff said, it felt "strange,quot; to her that this man was "closer to our children,quot; than any of the parents who were watching the game and who was "moving away,quot; for about 35 minutes.
It was then that he approached the other team to ask if they knew this man photographing the children.
"No one seemed to know him," Duff shared in his Instagram story, adding that it was then that he decided to approach the man to ask if he knew anyone in the game.
"It's really very frustrating," the 32-year-old said on Monday. "I ended up calling the police, because several parents were uncomfortable with that. And the police, you know, was quite derogatory to me, saying: & # 39; What do you want us to do? You're in a public park & # 39 ;. Well , yes, I am in a public park, I am in a place where children play and children should be safe here. "
"It is extremely strange, inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our 7-year-old children and that is completely legal," Duff told his followers. "For example, if a parent asks to stop, the laws should be changed so you can't photograph that person."
"If those children are a subject of their practice of & # 39; photography & # 39 ;, again and again for minutes or half an hour, no matter how long, and you ask someone to stop that, you should have that right,quot; said Duff. "And we really need to work to change that law."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.