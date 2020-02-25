Hilary Duff poses a problem of changing the law after confrontation with the paparazzi

%MINIFYHTML2587da2ef9d8e82bfd15f33569b9249511% %MINIFYHTML2587da2ef9d8e82bfd15f33569b9249512%

Days after meeting face-to-face with a man photographing children in his son's soccer game, the actress & # 39; Younger & # 39; argues that it is & # 39; extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy & # 39; That the action be legal.

Hilary Duff He has requested that California law be amended after she confronted a man who photographed children in her seven-year-old son's soccer game on Saturday, February 22.

The actress and singer posted a video of herself confronting the man, whom she believed was paparazzi, in the framework of her son Luca's game on Instagram.

Reflecting on the incident in an Instagram Story video on Monday, the mother of two 32-year-old children explained that other parents had complained that they were "uncomfortable" with the man's actions and that she had contacted the police, explaining that Officers were "quite disdainful" of her while the game was taking place in a public park.

Calling for a change of law, the "Younger"the star added," It is extremely strange and inappropriate and creepy to have a man photographing our seven-year-old children and that is completely legal. For example, if a parent asks to stop, the laws should be changed so that you cannot photograph that person. "

"If those children are a subject of their practice of & # 39; photography & # 39 ;, again and again for minutes or half an hour, no matter how long it has been, and you ask someone to stop that, you should have that right And we really need to work to change that law. "

The star also admitted that, remembering it, she is not sure if the man, who offered to show her identification, was a paparazzo, since she did not recognize him as one of the snappers that she usually sees following her.

After posting the initial video, he received support messages from other famous moms, including Philipps busy Y Nikki Reed.